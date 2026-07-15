RBI Ombudsman scheme offers up to Rs 33 lakh to customers: Know rules

Customers feel helpless when a bank or financial institution fails to resolve a complaint. Whether it is an unauthorised transaction, a wrongly frozen account, delayed settlement or poor service, the grievance process can sometimes drag on without a satisfactory outcome.

To address this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced the Reserve Bank – Integrated Ombudsman Scheme (RB-IOS), 2026, which came into effect on July 1, 2026. The scheme provides customers with a free mechanism to escalate complaints against banks and other regulated entities if they are not satisfied with the response they receive.

One aspect of the scheme that has drawn attention is the provision for compensation of up to Rs 33 lakh. However, experts say this should not be viewed as a guaranteed payout.

What is the RBI Integrated Ombudsman Scheme? It is an alternative dispute resolution mechanism that allows customers to raise complaints against regulated entities for deficiencies in service. The scheme covers banks, certain non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), non-bank prepaid payment instrument issuers, credit information companies and other regulated entities notified by the RBI. Customers can approach the RBI Ombudsman only after first raising the issue with the institution concerned. If the complaint is rejected, remains unresolved within the prescribed period, or the customer is dissatisfied with the response, it can be escalated under the scheme. Can you really get Rs 33 lakh in compensation? While the scheme allows compensation of up to Rs 33 lakh, experts caution against assuming this is a standard payout.

Under the scheme, the RBI Ombudsman can award compensation of up to Rs 30 lakh for consequential financial losses suffered because of a deficiency in service. In addition, compensation of up to Rs 3 lakh may be awarded towards the complainant's time, expenses, harassment and mental anguish. However, the actual amount depends on the facts of each case and the loss that can be established. Mahesh Shukla, founder and chief executive officer of PayMe, said the compensation limit is frequently misunderstood. “The Rs 33 lakh compensation ceiling under the RBI Ombudsman Scheme often gets misunderstood. People assume it's a fixed payout, when it's actually capped compensation for demonstrable financial loss plus mental agony and litigation costs, awarded only when the bank's deficiency in service is clearly established,” he said.

Documentation can make or break a complaint According to Shukla, the strength of a complaint depends less on emotion and more on evidence. He cited an example from the digital lending space where a customer's bank account was wrongly frozen because of a technical issue during a KYC update. The error delayed the customer's salary credit, led to an EMI bounce, attracted penalty charges and affected the customer's credit score. Because the customer had preserved emails, complaint reference numbers and screenshots showing the bank's delay in resolving the issue, the Ombudsman was able to quantify the losses and award compensation covering the financial impact and the inconvenience caused.

The case illustrates that compensation is linked to actual, provable loss rather than the compensation ceiling itself. Common mistakes customers should avoid Experts say many complaints fail because customers skip basic procedural requirements or fail to provide adequate evidence. According to Shukla, some of the most common mistakes include: Filing vague complaints without transaction details or reference numbers.

Not clearly explaining the loss suffered or the relief being sought.

Escalating the matter to the RBI Ombudsman before completing the bank's internal grievance process. "My advice is to document everything, quantify your loss precisely and clearly state the relief you are seeking. Precision, not emotion, is what moves these cases forward," Shukla said.

Why the scheme matters as digital payments grow The updated framework also reflects the RBI's growing focus on customer protection in an increasingly digital financial system. Rajesh Londhe, cofounder of digital payments fintech firm Phi Commerce, said grievance redressal is becoming as important as the transaction itself. "The enhanced RBI Integrated Ombudsman framework sends a strong message that customer experience is no longer limited to successful transactions but extends to timely grievance resolution," he said. According to Londhe, as digital payments continue to expand, banks and other regulated entities will have to strengthen internal dispute management systems, improve transaction visibility and communicate proactively with customers.