RBI rate hike: ₹50 lakh home loan EMI may rise by ₹817; FDs may offer more

The Reserve Bank of India's decision to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points to 5.5% comes at a time when borrowing is growing strongly, inflation is rising and the central bank's own forecasts suggest price pressures could remain elevated through the rest of the financial year.

For borrowers, the move could mean higher EMIs or longer repayment periods if banks pass on the increase. For savers, the reversal in the interest-rate cycle could eventually translate into better returns on fresh fixed deposits and other fixed-income investments.

The bigger message for households, however, is that the era of falling borrowing costs may be over for now. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has also shifted its stance from neutral to “calibrated tightening”, signalling that it is prepared to respond to persistent inflationary pressures. This is the first repo-rate hike since February 2023.

The RBI's October Monetary Policy Report shows that personal-loan growth was running at 16.9% year-on-year in August 2026, with housing loans — which account for nearly half of personal loans — growing 11.1%. Vehicle-loan growth was even stronger at 19.7%. For households that have taken large floating-rate loans, the timing is significant. Home-loan rates may not move one-for-one with repo A 25-basis-point repo hike does not automatically translate into a 25-basis-point increase in every home-loan rate. The RBI's data shows why. For loans linked to an external benchmark, private banks' spread over the repo rate for housing loans increased from 2.44 percentage points in January 2025 to 2.69 percentage points in August 2026. The spread for domestic banks rose from 2.34 to 2.44 percentage points.

This means borrowers need to look beyond the headline repo rate and check their lender's benchmark, spread and reset mechanism. Borrowers have already benefited from the earlier rate cuts The latest hike also needs to be viewed against the previous easing cycle. Between February 2025 and September 2026, the RBI cut the repo rate by 125 basis points. Fresh-deposit rates fell by 66 basis points, while the weighted average lending rate on fresh rupee loans declined by 72 basis points over the same period. Another hike cannot be ruled out For borrowers taking a new home loan today, the bigger issue may be whether the current 5.5% repo rate is the peak.

The RBI's September 2026 Survey of Professional Forecasters puts the median expectation for the end-FY27 repo rate at 5.75%. The same survey expects the 10-year government bond yield to end FY27 at 7.2%. Home-loan EMI could rise by ₹817 on ₹50 lakh loan "or home loan borrowers, the impact would be measured rather than disruptive. On a ₹50 lakh loan at 7.5% over 25 years, the EMI of about ₹36,950 would go up by roughly ₹817 a month. Over the tenure, that adds around ₹2.45 lakh in interest. Loans linked to the repo rate would reset within a few months. Borrowers who act early stand to save the most. Raising the EMI a little or making a partial prepayment each year can meaningfully cut the interest bill. It also helps to check with your lender whether a rate change will show up in a higher EMI or a longer tenure, so you know where your loan stands" said Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.

RBI rate hike: ₹50 lakh home loan EMI could rise ₹817 a month FD investors: existing deposits remain protected For fixed-deposit investors, the immediate impact is different. “Even if rates go up, your existing fixed deposit will keep earning the rate at which it was booked. That stays the same until the deposit matures,” Shetty said. The higher rate would apply to new deposits and renewals rather than existing FDs. According to BankBazaar, if rates rise by 25 basis points, a ₹10 lakh deposit booked after the rate change could earn about ₹2,500 more a year before tax, assuming the entire 25-bps increase is passed through to the deposit rate.

For savers, therefore, the timing of FD maturity becomes important. Laddering could help FD investors Shetty recommends FD laddering — splitting money across deposits with different maturity dates. “Each part then renews at the prevailing rate when its turn comes, so you are not tied to a single rate,” he said. This approach can also ensure that the entire corpus is not locked into one interest-rate cycle. Rate outlook remains important for both borrowers and savers The bigger question for households is whether the latest hike marks a one-off adjustment or the beginning of a period of higher rates. The RBI's September 2026 Survey of Professional Forecasters puts the median end-FY27 repo-rate expectation at 5.75 per cent. It also sees the 10-year government bond yield at 7.2 per cent by the end of FY27.

The RBI's baseline inflation projection for FY27 is 5.2 per cent, with inflation projected at 4.9 per cent in Q2, 6 per cent in Q3 and 5.7 per cent in Q4. This means borrowers should not assume that the current rate environment will necessarily revert quickly to the lows seen during the earlier easing cycle. " The rate hike will put pressure on consumer sentiment and discretionary spending – this has a direct correlation to housing demand. The festive season is a key period for housing demand, and an increase in borrowing costs will affect buyer sentiment. It is worth noting that residential prices in the top 7 cities have already risen significantly, stretching affordability. As per Anarock Research data, average residential prices increased 7% y-o-y. With the rate hike, dearer home loans will make buyers more selective and cause decision timelines to extend, particularly in the price-sensitive segments. As per Anarock data, Q3 2026 recorded approx. 1,00,220 housing sales across the top 7 cities, up 3% y-o-y and 10% q-o-q. Affordable housing comprised a 16% share of these sales. This momentum will now be tested because even a modest increase in EMIs will result in deferred purchase decisions or budget recalculations among affordable housing buyers," said

Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group. Impact on gold: From the bullion industry’s perspective, physical demand in India remains price-sensitive, with consumers and jewellers taking a measured approach to purchases. With the festive and wedding season underway, demand should gradually improve, although elevated prices may keep buyers selective. In the coming days, gold prices are likely to remain volatile as markets assess the RBI’s policy stance alongside US interest-rate expectations, dollar movements, crude prices and geopolitical developments. We expect buying to remain selective in the near term, with festive demand providing some support to the domestic bullion market," said Darshan Desai, CEO, Aspect Bullion & Refinery. “ For the gold market, the impact will depend on how the decision influences the rupee, inflation expectations and broader investor sentiment. Higher interest rates can weigh on gold, but the metal may continue to attract interest as a hedge against inflation and uncertainty.