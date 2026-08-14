RBI's new loan rules: Experts explain faster rate resets, tighter spreads

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a common framework for how banks and other regulated entities price loans, with tighter rules on benchmark resets, spreads and the treatment of existing borrowers.

The draft Reserve Bank of India (Interest Rates on Loans and Advances) Directions, 2026, seeks to make loan pricing more transparent and ensure that changes in benchmark rates are passed through within a defined timeframe. The proposed rules are scheduled to take effect from April 1, 2027, subject to the consultation process.

The RBI said the framework intends to address “divergent practices” among lenders and introduce a “broad, principles-based framework” for both fixed- and floating-rate loans.

The draft is open for public comments until September 11, 2026. Floating rates could reset within three months Under the proposal, floating-rate loans would have to be linked to an internal or external benchmark, with the benchmark reset at a frequency chosen by the lender but not exceeding three months for most regulated entities. The RBI draft states: “The benchmark used for pricing a loan, reset periodicity and date of reset of the benchmark shall be explicitly specified in the loan agreement.” This could be particularly relevant when interest rates are falling. Borrowers whose loans currently reset only once a year may have to wait months before benefiting from a rate cut.

“Today, when RBI cuts rates, many borrowers keep paying the old EMI for months because their loan resets only once a year,” said Kapil Makhija, chief operations officer at MinEMI. Under the proposed framework, “no floating rate loan can now wait more than three months for a reset”, he said. Makhija said a Rs 50 lakh home loan for 20 years at 8.5 per cent carries an EMI of about Rs 43,390. A 25-basis-point rate cut could bring the EMI down to roughly Rs 42,600, a saving of about Rs 790 a month. An annual-reset borrower could potentially miss out on nearly Rs 8,700 while waiting for the lower rate to take effect, he said.

However, the rule works both ways. “When rates rise, the increase also reaches you within three months,” Makhija said. Vijendra Singh Shekhawat, chief executive officer of Choice Finserv, said the change may have a greater impact on borrowers still linked to internal benchmarks such as MCLR, where reset periods can be longer. For a Rs 50 lakh, 20-year loan at 8.5 per cent, a 50-basis-point reduction could lower the EMI by roughly Rs 1,600, Shekhawat said. If the EMI is kept unchanged, the benefit could instead come through a shorter tenure. RBI wants lenders to show what makes up the rate The proposed framework separates the benchmark from the spread charged by the lender. The spread can include a credit-risk premium, operating costs, term premium and business-strategy premium.

The RBI says the credit-risk premium can be revised only when the borrower’s credit profile changes, following a review under the lender’s policy. Other components of the spread generally cannot be revised for three years. “This protection is that a lender cannot raise your spread arbitrarily while your profile is unchanged,” Makhija said. At the same time, borrowers whose credit profile deteriorates could see their risk premium increase after a review. Manish Mishra, cofounder and chief executive officer of GenZCFO, said borrowers should understand the distinction between the benchmark and the spread. An improvement in a borrower’s credit score does not automatically force the lender to reduce the rate, but it can give the borrower grounds to negotiate a lower spread, he said.

Personal and MSME loans face a bigger change For commercial banks, the draft proposes that all floating-rate personal loans and floating-rate loans to MSMEs must be linked to an external benchmark. The RBI draft states: “All floating rate personal loans and floating rate loans extended to MSMEs by commercial banks shall be linked to an External Benchmark.” This is important because an external benchmark, such as the RBI repo rate, provides a publicly visible reference point. When the benchmark changes, the borrower can more easily track the impact. Sarika Grover, cofounder of LoansJagat, said the proposal should improve transparency, but borrowers should not interpret it as an automatic reduction in borrowing costs.

For bank borrowers, the proposal is partly a reinforcement of the existing external-benchmark framework for floating personal and MSME loans, Shekhawat said. The proposed three-month reset limit adds greater discipline to the transmission process, he added. The requirement does not extend in the same manner to NBFCs, regional rural banks, cooperative banks and all-India financial institutions, for which external benchmarking would remain optional under the draft. Existing borrowers get a transition window Existing loans linked to internal or external benchmarks would have to be migrated to the new framework by April 1, 2029, through a one-time mapping exercise.

The RBI says the migration must be done with the borrower’s consent, without increasing the applicable interest rate, and “the RE shall not levy any charges for such migration.” Makhija advised borrowers to first identify their existing benchmark, spread and effective interest rate. They should then check the new benchmark, reset date and spread components before agreeing to the migration. “The draft says it needs your consent, the revised rate cannot exceed your current rate, and no charges can be levied,” he said. Mishra similarly advised existing borrowers to compare the revised EMI and tenure rather than looking only at the headline interest rate.