Realty boom risk: Can buyer demand absorb a 5-year high in housing supply?

After years marked by pandemic disruptions, uneven launches, and inventory corrections, housing supply is now showing something unusual: consistency. The national new housing supply index reached 140.5 in Q1 2026, which is its highest level in five years, shows data analysed by Magicbricks.

Measured against a base of 100 in Q2 2021, this means supply has expanded by 40.5% over the period. But the bigger story is not the number itself. It is the pattern behind it.

"For the last nine consecutive quarters, housing supply has increased without a single quarter of decline. This is a sharp contrast to the stop-start cycles that defined the market after Covid," said Magicbricks in a report on Friday.

From volatility to discipline India’s recent housing journey can be read in three chapters. The first was the post-Covid rebound (2021–2022). Developers rushed to pent-up demand and launches fluctuated sharply from quarter to quarter. The second phase came in 2023, when the market slowed. Developers focused on clearing inventories, launch activity moderated, and supply levels corrected. The third phase, now underway, looks structurally different. Real Estate Shift: 9 Quarters of Non-Stop Housing Supply Growth Since early 2024, supply has steadily climbed from 105.1 to 140.5, suggesting a market that is expanding more deliberately rather than chasing short-term spikes.

Why supply is rising • Stronger developer balance sheets Large developers are using sales and existing inventory monetization to fund new launches, reducing dependence on heavy borrowing. • Infrastructure-led growth New housing supply is concentrating around high-growth corridors such as metros, expressways, and airport-led regions. • More disciplined launches Developers are launching projects more cautiously, replacing the aggressive pre-launch cycles that once led to oversupply. “ Unlike the volatility seen immediately after the pandemic, developers today are adopting a more calibrated approach to launches, backed by stronger balance sheets and infrastructure-led expansion strategies. At the same time, the next phase of the market will depend on how effectively buyer demand keeps pace with this sustained rise in supply," said Prasun Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, Magicbricks.

The risk: Can buyers keep up? Supply growth alone does not guarantee a healthy market. With housing supply now over 40% above the 2021 baseline, the key question is whether demand can absorb it. If incomes weaken or borrowing costs stay elevated, inventories could rise again, shifting the narrative from disciplined expansion to another cycle of imbalance. What to watch next QUARTERLY SUPPLY INDEX (Q2 2021 = 100) India’s housing market is becoming more stable, with disciplined project launches and infrastructure-led growth. The key question over the next year is whether buyer demand can keep pace with rising supply. The future of the market will depend not just on construction, but on homebuyer demand.