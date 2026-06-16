​Rent or buy? How young people should think about home and finances

Buying a home seems like the obvious move. It is what your parents did, what colleagues talk about and what banks recommend. But the decision is not simple for people in their late 20s or early 30s.

Renting offers flexibility and avoids some costs; buying builds equity but isn’t always profitable. The right choice depends on your finances, life stage, and the numbers.

What changes at this life stage

In your late 20s and early 30s, incomes grow, expenses rise and people undertake major life events like marriage, having children or relocating. The pressure to buy mounts from all sides.

home loan at 29 lasts until your mid-50s. A wrong decision is expensive and hard to reverse. The question is not simply “should I rent or buy?” The better question is: “Am I ready to buy, and does buying make financial sense for my situation right now?” This is also the stage when your financial choices have lasting impacts. Aat 29 lasts until your mid-50s. A wrong decision is expensive and hard to reverse. The question is not simply “should I rent or buy?” The better question is: “Am I ready to buy, and does buying make financial sense for my situation right now?” Renting vs buying The cost of buying Comparing only the equated monthly installment (EMI) to rent misses several other costs. Ownership involves property taxes, maintenance, society fees, insurance and repairs. These must be included for an honest comparison.

A ₹40,000 EMI on a ₹60 lakh property may seem manageable but adding taxes, maintenance, society fees, insurance and repairs brings the real cost to ₹46,000 to ₹48,000 monthly. Also consider the 20 per cent down payment of ₹12 lakh and the opportunity cost of investing it elsewhere. For example, Rahul, who is 29, compares ₹25,000 rent with buying a similar home. His EMI is ₹38,000 plus ₹5,000 maintenance, with a ₹12 lakh down payment. If he invests ₹12 lakh at 12% annually in equity mutual funds, it could grow to ₹65 lakh in 15 years. Home value may also rise, but returns vary by location, builder, and market.

Tax advantage Buying has tax benefits. A home loan gives two tax deductions up to ₹1.5 lakh on principal repayment under Section 80C and up to ₹2 lakh on interest under Section 24. For those in the 30 per cent tax bracket, this can reduce the effective cost of the loan. While renters receive no tax benefit unless they claim HRA as part of their salary structure. The cost of renting Renting does not build an asset but it offers flexibility and saves on maintenance costs. Buying ties you to a location and responsibility for upkeep, while renting is more adaptable if you need to move.

For those in their late 20s who are changing careers, cities, or families, this flexibility is financially valuable. The downside is that rent rises each year, while fixed-rate EMIs remain roughly the same. Over 15 years, this difference widens. Price-to-rent ratio Divide the home price by the annual rent to quickly compare renting and buying in your market. A value above 20 indicates that renting is likely a better financial option now. If the ratio is below 15, buying is likely the smarter option. Anywhere in between may require a closer look at your specific circumstances.

Price-to-rent ratio Buy or rent Below 15 Buying is likely the better financial decision 15 to 20 It could go either way, depending on other factors Above 20 Renting is likely the smarter financial choice For example, an apartment in a metro city costs ₹1.2 crore. A similar flat rents for ₹35,000 a month or ₹4.2 lakh annually. Price-to-rent ratio: ₹ 1.2 crore divided by 4.2 lakh = ₹ 28.5. So, renting is likely the smarter financial choice now. Risk factors for buying and renting Before deciding, it helps to look at the risks on both sides.

Risk Buying Renting Income disruption EMI becomes a fixed obligation every month Can shift to a cheaper rental if needed Market downturn Property value can fall and stay flat for years No exposure to the property market Flexibility Costly and time-consuming to exit Easy to move when life or work changes Long-term outcome Builds an owned asset over time No asset built, but capital stays liquid Maintenance Fully your responsibility as the owner The landlord handles most repairs If income is variable, the job is uncertain, or the city is not fixed, renting carries less financial risk. But if income is stable and life is settled, the risks of buying become more manageable.

If you decide to buy, do it in the right order Step 1: Clear high-interest debt High-interest personal loans or credit card balances make home loans hard to manage. Pay them off before saving for a down payment. Step 2: Build your emergency fund A home loan EMI is fixed. Without emergency savings, missed payments become risky. Keep three to six months’ expenses in a liquid fund, separate from your home savings. Step 3: Save the down payment If you plan to buy in three to five years, use a hybrid mutual fund SIP for growth and less volatility. For buying in under two years, use a recurring deposit or a short-term debt fund to avoid market risks.

Step 4: Factor in the hidden costs Registration, stamp duty, interiors, and moving add 8 to 10% to the price. For a ₹60 lakh home, expect an extra ₹5 to ₹6 lakh over the down payment. ​ FAQs What should come first and what can wait? First, clear debt and build an emergency fund. Next, save for the down payment. Buy only when income, job, and city are stable enough for a long-term loan. ​ How much should be saved before buying? Save at least 20 per cent of the property price for a down payment, and another 8-10 per cent for registration and setup costs. Less savings means a larger loan or higher EMI.