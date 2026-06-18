When it comes to wealth generation, the sooner one starts the better. That is why having a clear investment goal and strategies to support it in your 20s is crucial. However, finding answers to monetary questions with life-defining implications is not easy. For instance, should someone who has just started their career prioritise building a retirement corpus over building their first home? In case of either choice, what would be the right strategy to achieve that goal?

What should you save first for?

Conventionally, most investment planners favoured savings for retirement over home ownership. Their logic was simple: For retirement corpus, starting early is crucial. That way, one gets decades to save up enough to enjoy retirement by sitting on a comfortable corpus. The power of compounding also makes sure that even if you started off by saving just 10-15 per cent of your salary, you build significant savings at the end of the day because of the time period involved.

While there is merit in that logic, new realities do force young investors to challenge that logic. Property prices in India have appreciated so much in the past decade that housing ownership has gone out of reach for most people . While the rule of thumb is that the cost of your house should equal roughly 2.6 years of income, latest research shows that buying a house at median income in India's major cities currently takes about 12 years of total household income. To make matters worse, renting is not easy either. Property rents in major Indian cities surged by to 25 per cent in 2025, with experts warning of further spike in 2026. Average growth of this nature is hardly seen in most other asset classes, especially in low-risk instruments. This also means that if one continues to rent for a long period of time paying costly rentals, their savings will remain under stress and home ownership will remain elusive in the absence of a hefty nest egg.

Also, considering one typically requires a corpus equal to 25-30 times one's annual expenses, building a comfortable retirement requires long-term saving discipline, too. For most Indians, this could range from Rs 3-8 crore, depending on lifestyle, inflation (assuming 6 per cent) and location. In light of these facts, it becomes important that a 25-year-old investor start saving simultaneously for both housing and retirement, with clear prioritisation and discipline. What should be the saving strategy? For long-term financial goals that require huge amounts of money, a significant proportion of your money must be invested in equities. For the uninitiated, equities are shares or stocks, representing partial ownership in a company, allowing you to participate in profits and asset appreciation.

systematic investment plans (SIPs). Equities help save for a home by offering higher potential returns than savings accounts over long periods (four to 10 years), allowing capital to grow faster than inflation to meet down-payment goals. Those who don’t have the stomach for enduring the volatility that is the signature style of the stock market can invest in comparatively less volatile options like(SIPs). If you are using these savings to buy a house, there is tax to be saved, too. If you use the sale amount of your other capital assets, including shares, mutual funds and gold, to buy a residential property, the long-term capital gains made on the said asset will also be exempt from tax under Section 54F of the income tax law.

When it comes to saving for your retirement fund, including diverse instruments is the key. Instruments like annuities provide steady lifelong income, while ULIPs combine market-linked growth with insurance protection. Mutual funds help build a long-term wealth corpus through compounding, and other savings or insurance plans add stability and risk coverage. Together, they create diversification, balancing returns, safety, and liquidity. This mix ensures financial independence, protects against market volatility and provides both growth during working years and reliable income after retirement. FAQs How much should a 25-year-old save for retirement? A good starting point is saving 15-20 per cent of your take-home income, but the real focus should be on increasing this rate as your salary grows. The earlier you start, the less you need to save later due to compounding.

Is it better to buy a house early or invest first? It depends on affordability and flexibility. If a home purchase stretches your finances or limits investing, prioritising investments first is wiser. A house should not come at the cost of long-term financial security. What is the biggest risk when saving for a house through market-linked investments? If markets fall close to your purchase timeline, your corpus may shrink. That’s why gradually shifting to safer assets two or three years before buying is important. How should your investment mix change as you near a financial goal? As the goal approaches, reduce exposure to volatile assets like equities and increase allocation to stable instruments. This helps protect your accumulated savings from sudden market swings.