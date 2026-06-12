retirement planning, most people get stuck on one question: Should I focus on growth or play it safe? The answer is not about choosing one over the other. It’s about finding the right balance. Thinking of, most people get stuck on one question: Should I focus on growth or play it safe? The answer is not about choosing one over the other. It’s about finding the right balance.

If you rely only on “safe” options like fixed deposits, your money may not grow enough to keep up with rising costs. On the other hand, if you depend only on growth investments like equity, short-term market drops can affect your peace of mind, especially when you are close to retirement.

A better way to think about this is to divide your money based on when you will need it. This way, you are not forced to make decisions at the wrong time.

How to estimate corpus, inflation needs, income target Before deciding how much to put into growth or stability, you need to understand your target. Start with your current monthly expenses. For example: Monthly expense: ₹50,000 Now adjust this for inflation (which is simply the rise in costs over time). At around 6-7 per cent inflation: Your expenses can increase significantly over 20-25 years So ₹50,000 today could become ₹2 lakh or more per month in the future. A simple way to estimate your corpus Convert your monthly expenses into annual expenses. Multiply it by 25-30 times

Example: ₹2 lakh per month → ₹24 lakh per year

₹24 lakh × 30 = ₹7.2 crore This gives you a rough idea of the amount you may need. What does this mean for your decision Long-term need: Growth is necessary

Near-term need: Stability becomes important You cannot rely on just one side. How to build the mix across growth, debt, income buckets, and healthcare buffers Instead of choosing between growth and stability, it helps to divide your portfolio into simple “buckets” based on time. 1. Stability bucket (0–3 years) This is for money you may need soon.

Savings account

Short-term fixed deposits

Liquid funds Purpose: Covers your immediate expenses so you don’t touch long-term investments. 2. Income bucket (3–10 years) This provides regular support after retirement. Debt funds

Pension-type products

Government-backed savings options Purpose: Gives a predictable income without too much risk. 3. Growth bucket (10+ years) This is what helps your money grow over time. Equity mutual funds

Index funds Purpose: Beats inflation and supports long-term needs. Why this approach works You don’t depend on one type of investment

You avoid selling growth investments during market dips

You maintain both safety and growth Don’t ignore health care Health care costs rise faster than normal expenses.

So: Keep a separate health insurance plan

Maintain a buffer for medical expenses This protects your retirement savings. How to review, catch up late, and avoid behavioural mistakes near retirement Your portfolio should change over time. It’s not something you set once and forget. Review once a year Check your allocation

See if it still matches your plan Rebalance when needed If one part grows faster: Bring it back to your original mix For example: If equity increases too much, shift some to safer options If you are starting late Increase your savings rate

Keep some exposure to growth

Avoid becoming fully “safe” too early Common mistakes to avoid Putting everything into “safe” options too early

Taking high risks to catch up quickly

Ignoring inflation

Not adjusting your portfolio over time

Using retirement savings for short-term needs Action checklist Estimate your future expenses

Build a mix of growth and stability

Divide investments based on time

Review once a year

Rebalance when needed

Keep healthcare covered FAQs How much should someone save for retirement at this stage? A good starting point is around 15-20 per cent of your monthly income. This allows you to build your retirement fund steadily without affecting your current lifestyle too much. If you start later, you may need to increase this to 25-40 per cent, depending on how close you are to retirement. The key is to start with what you can and increase your contributions gradually as your income grows.

How should the portfolio change with age or proximity to retirement? In the early years, your portfolio can be more focused on growth because you have time to handle market ups and downs. When you get closer to retirement, the focus should slowly shift towards stability. This doesn’t mean removing growth completely; it just means reducing risk so that your savings are not affected by sudden market changes when you need the money. When does an annuity or pension product make sense? Annuities or pension products are more useful closer to retirement, when you really need a steady and predictable income. They can help cover essential expenses like rent, groceries, or medical costs. However, they should only be a part of your overall plan, because they typically offer lower returns and limited flexibility compared to other investments.