Retirement planning surges 50%, 80% opt for monthly contributions: Report

Retirement product purchases on Pensionbazaar rose more than 50 per cent in September 2026 compared with April, with younger earners, smaller cities and self-employed consumers emerging as important segments, according to the platform’s analysis.

The shift suggests that retirement planning is increasingly becoming part of financial decisions during the working years, rather than being postponed until people approach retirement. The preference for regular contributions is also growing, with 80 per cent of buyers opting to contribute monthly in September, against around 40 per cent in January 2026.

The findings point to a change in how consumers approach long-term financial security. However, purchase trends on a single platform do not necessarily represent the behaviour of the wider population.

Younger earners are taking an interest in retirement Consumers aged 26-50 accounted for 75.5 per cent of retirement product buyers on Pensionbazaar. Those aged 36-50 made up 38 per cent of buyers, marginally higher than the 37.5 per cent share of the 26-35 age group. Another 16 per cent of buyers were aged 25 or below, suggesting that retirement planning is beginning relatively early for a section of consumers. Those aged 51-60 accounted for 8 per cent, while buyers above 60 represented just 0.5 per cent. Starting early gives individuals more time to build a retirement corpus through regular savings. It also reduces the need to depend on significantly larger contributions later in life to meet the same financial goal.

For younger earners, retirement planning must compete with other priorities, including buying a home, children's education and repaying loans. Setting aside a manageable amount regularly can help them balance these commitments with long-term savings. Monthly contributions become the preferred option The most significant behavioural change is the increase in monthly contributions. Their share doubled from around 40 per cent in January to 80 per cent in September 2026. Annual contributions and lump-sum payments together accounted for the remaining 20 per cent of purchases in September, with each representing 10 per cent. Monthly contributions allow savers to spread their investments over time instead of setting aside a large amount at once. This can make retirement planning easier to fit into household budgets, particularly for people with limited disposable income.

The approach resembles the discipline of systematic investment plans (SIPs), under which investors put money into mutual funds at regular intervals. However, the suitability of a retirement product depends on its features, costs, investment risks and withdrawal conditions, not merely on the frequency of contributions. Consumers should assess how much they can afford to save after accounting for essential expenses, emergency savings and existing financial obligations. They should also understand whether their chosen product offers flexibility if their income changes. Retirement planning is not limited to high-income households The income profile of buyers indicates participation across earning groups. Consumers with annual incomes below Rs 5 lakh accounted for 35 per cent of purchases, matching the share of those earning above Rs 10 lakh. Those earning between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh represented the remaining 30 per cent.

The distribution suggests that retirement planning is not confined to affluent households. Regular contributions can allow people to begin building a retirement fund without waiting for a substantial increase in income. However, the ability to contribute consistently matters as much as the decision to start. Households with limited financial flexibility should avoid locking away money needed for short-term expenses or emergencies. The objective should be to develop a sustainable savings habit while maintaining enough liquidity to manage unexpected costs. Smaller cities account for 60 per cent of purchases Tier II and Tier III cities together accounted for 60 per cent of purchases on the platform. Tier II cities contributed 35 per cent, while Tier III cities accounted for 25 per cent. Tier I cities made up the remaining 40 per cent.

This distribution points to demand beyond the country's largest urban centres. Digital platforms can make it easier for consumers in smaller cities to access information about financial products and compare available options. The figures, however, reflect purchases on Pensionbazaar and do not establish the overall share of retirement planning across different city categories in India. Self-employed consumers form a sizeable segment Salaried individuals accounted for 65 per cent of buyers, while self-employed consumers represented 30 per cent. Homemakers made up the remaining 5 per cent. The self-employed share is notable because people running businesses or working independently may not have access to employer-linked retirement benefits. They may need to build their retirement corpus through their own savings and investments, while accounting for fluctuations in income.

For this group, contributions may need to be adjusted according to cash flow. A retirement strategy should provide for long-term accumulation without creating pressure during periods of weak earnings. Women's participation remains low Women accounted for 15 per cent of retirement product purchases, compared with 85 per cent for men, according to the analysis. The gap indicates scope for greater participation in retirement planning. Independent retirement savings can be particularly important for women who take career breaks, have interrupted earnings or need to plan for a longer retirement period. The data does not establish why women's participation is lower, but it highlights the need to consider retirement savings as part of individual financial planning rather than relying solely on household-level investments.