Retiring? NPS's new withdrawal option changes how you get monthly income

India’s pension regulator has introduced a major change to the National Pension System (NPS) that could change how retirees receive income after retirement.

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched:

a new Retirement Income Scheme (RIS),

two new drawdown methods called SPR and SUR,

and relaxed annuity surrender rules for medical emergencies.

In simple words, NPS is moving away from a rigid “fixed pension” structure toward a more flexible retirement income model where retirees can gradually withdraw money while keeping the remaining corpus invested.

Also Read

NPS is moving closer to a “salary-like retirement” model instead of forcing retirees to lock most of their money into traditional pension products immediately.

First, understand how NPS worked earlier Until now, NPS retirement was fairly rigid. When you retired: you could withdraw up to 60% of your corpus tax-free, but at least 40% had to be compulsorily invested in an annuity plan. An annuity is a pension product sold by insurance companies that gives fixed monthly income. Example Suppose you retired with: ₹1 crore in NPS. Under older rules: ₹60 lakh could be withdrawn, ₹40 lakh had to buy an annuity. That ₹40 lakh might generate: roughly ₹20,000–₹25,000 monthly pension depending on age and prevailing annuity rates.

Many retirees disliked this because: returns were low, pensions stayed fixed, inflation reduced purchasing power, and much of the money became inaccessible. So what has changed now? PFRDA’s new Retirement Income Scheme introduces a “drawdown” mechanism called: Systematic Lump Sum Withdrawal (SLW) Instead of immediately converting retirement savings into pension products, retirees can now: keep part of their corpus invested, and withdraw money gradually over time. Think of it like: a reverse SIP. Instead of investing monthly into a mutual fund, retirees now withdraw monthly from their retirement corpus. A simple real-life example

Imagine: Meera retires at 60 with ₹1 crore in NPS. Earlier She may have: withdrawn ₹60 lakh, locked ₹40 lakh into annuity, and received fixed monthly pension. Under the new option She may instead: keep a larger amount invested inside NPS, and choose monthly payouts such as ₹30,000–₹50,000 through systematic withdrawals. Meanwhile: the remaining corpus continues growing through market-linked investments. This means: the money potentially lasts longer, and retirement income may better keep pace with inflation. What is SPR? The new framework also introduces something called: Systematic Payout Rate (SPR)

This decides: how much money is withdrawn periodically from the retirement corpus. The idea is to prevent retirees from withdrawing too much too quickly and exhausting retirement savings early. Why this matters for middle-class retirees This change is especially relevant because: Indians are living longer, private-sector employees usually don’t get guaranteed pensions, and inflation steadily reduces purchasing power. Many retirees worry that: fixed annuity pensions are too small, retirement savings may run out, and healthcare costs will rise with age. The new system tries to solve this by giving retirees: flexibility,