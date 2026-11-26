The Delhi National Capital Region is emerging as India’s largest hub for robotic-assisted heart surgery, with around 1,800 procedures performed in 2025. Cardiac surgeons at the recently held 10th annual conference of the Society of Minimally Invasive Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons of India said they expect that number to rise by around 40 per cent in 2026. Bengaluru is the second-most important centre. With more patients set to undergo these procedures, policyholders need to check whether their health insurance covers robotic-assisted surgery.

“Robotic surgeries offer better patient outcomes in terms of a sho­rter hospital stay and faster recovery. They carry reduced risk of complications as well,” says Hari Radhakrishnan, expert, Insurance Brokers Association of India (IBAI). How widely it is covered

Regulations bar insurers from excluding robotic surgery when doctors deem it necessary, so most policies cover it under modern treatments. The real question is how much they will pay. “An estimated 60-70 per cent of policies apply a sub-limit because robotic surgery falls under modern treatments, which can have their own limits,” says Kapil Mehta, co-founder, SecureNow. Check the fine print Read the modern treatments section of the policy wording and search for ‘robotic surgery’ or ‘modern treatment’ to understand whether these surgeries are covered. Next, check for sub-limits. On a hypothetical robotic surgery bill of ₹6 lakh, a procedure-specific sub-limit of ₹3 lakh could leave the policyholder paying the remaining ₹3 lakh, subject to other admissible expenses and deductions.

Look at deductibles and room-rent restrictions too. “Check whether robotic instruments, consumables and associated technology charges are covered or restricted,” says Arun Ramamurthy, chief executive officer and co-founder, Staywell.Health. The usual waiting periods for pre-existing diseases apply to robotic surgeries as well. Check for exclusions too. Another important consideration is whether the procedure has been recommended by the treating specialist as medically necessary. “If a patient chooses robotic surgery purely as a preferred or premium alternative when a conventional procedure is equally suitable, the insurer may scrutinise the additional costs, depending on the policy wording,” says Shilpa Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer, Insurance Samadhan.

Full cover costs more While robotic surgeries cost more up front, a shorter hospital stay, which translates into lower room rent and nursing charges, offsets a considerable portion of that cost. “It is therefore not always the case that robotic surgery is so expensive that insurers have to charge an additional premium to cover it,” says Radhakrishnan. Nonetheless, expect to pay more for a comprehensive policy. “Comprehensive policies typically cost about 20-30 per cent more than policies with sub-limits,” says Mehta. Only part of that gap reflects robotic surgery, as these plans offer better features in other areas. “Most plans launched in the past two to three years cover rob­otic surgery up to the full sum insured,” says Siddharth Singhal, head of health insurance, Policybazaar. Everyone should consider buying a comprehensive policy that covers robotic surgery up to the full sum insured, since no one can predict future illness. “It mat­ters most for people with a family history of heart disease, older buyers and those who may need a complex surgery,” says Arora.