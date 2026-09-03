Roshan family's property deals grow as Hrithik rents out office for ₹4.8 cr

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has rented out a 2,727 sq ft office space in Mumbai’s Goregaon East to QuantumX Global Private Limited for a total rent of ₹4.84 crore over five years, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.

The transaction adds to a series of recent commercial and residential property transactions involving the Roshan family in Mumbai and Pune.

The leased office space measures 2,727 sq ft. It is located on the 14th floor of the E-Wing at Lotus Corporate Park, within the Graham Firth Steel Compound in Goregaon East, Mumbai. QuantumX Global Private Limited has taken the premises on lease from Hrithik Roshan.

The parties registered the five-year lease agreement on August 31, 2026. The lease carries a tenure of 60 months and will commence on September 5, 2026. The registered document specifies September 5, 2026, as both the licence commencement date and the rent commencement date. The agreement sets the starting monthly rent at ₹7.30 lakh and provides for a 5% annual escalation. The tenant has also paid a security deposit of ₹43.80 lakh. Over the full five-year tenure, the total rental commitment comes to approximately ₹4.84 crore. How will the rent increase over the five-year lease? The monthly rent will increase by 5% each year during the lease term. The tenant will pay ₹7.30 lakh per month in the first year. In the second year, the rent will rise to approximately ₹7.67 lakh per month. It will then increase to around ₹8.05 lakh in the third year, ₹8.45 lakh in the fourth year, and ₹8.87 lakh in the fifth year.

Based on these successive annual increases, the total rent payable across the 60-month lease period will amount to approximately ₹4.84 crore. In August 2026, Hrithik leased out a nearly 6,000 sq ft office space in Andheri West to Clearsynth Labs Limited for five years at a starting monthly rent of ₹17 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The premises comprise seven units on a higher floor of Lotus Nilkamal Business Park on New Link Road, Andheri West. The office has a built-up area of nearly 6,000 sq ft and includes seven car parking spaces. The tenant also paid a security deposit of ₹68 lakh.