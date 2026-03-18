Rs 1,000 monthly pension inadequate for needs, says Parliamentary panel

A parliamentary panel has called the Rs 1,000 minimum pension under the Employees’ Pension Scheme inadequate, highlighting a significant retirement gap for millions of pension fund members, according to a PTI report.

Why this matters for your retirement

The Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS) is a part of the broader Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation. EPFO builds a retirement corpus and EPS provides a fixed monthly pension. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has said the Rs 1,000 EPS pension “does not meet even basic needs” amid inflation and health care costs.

This becomes critical for salaried individuals who assume EPF alone will secure their retirement. In reality, EPS payouts remain modest and unchanged for years.

What the panel has recommended The committee has called for: An urgent and comprehensive review of the minimum EPS pension Higher budgetary support from the government A move towards a “more realistic and dignified” pension level This comes against the backdrop of pensioners demanding a hike to Rs 7,500 per month, with recent protests highlighting financial stress among retirees. What it means for EPF subscribers If you are contributing to EPF, here is how this impacts you: EPS may not be sufficient: The pension component is small and capped, regardless of your salary growth Dependence on EPF corpus increases: Your lump sum savings become more crucial Need for additional planning: Relying solely on EPF + EPS may leave a retirement gap How to handle it: Practical steps Given the uncertainty around EPS revisions, individuals should take a more active approach:

Build parallel retirement savings: Use instruments like NPS, mutual funds, or PPF Track your EPS eligibility: Understand service years and pensionable salary limits Don’t entirely rely on fixed pensaions: Inflation can erode real value over time Wider social security concerns The panel also pointed to broader issues, including lack of coverage for gig workers and delays in benefits for contractual labour, indicating that the country’s social security net is still evolving. While reforms may come, retirement planning cannot wait. Relying on statutory pensions alone may not be enough to ensure financial stability in later years.