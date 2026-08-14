Equity mutual fund inflows moderated in July, but such investments have not been abandoned as overall flows cool. Overall active equity mutual fund inflows fell nearly 15 per cent month-on-month to Rs 24,697 crore in July, but smallcap fund inflows increased 39 per cent to Rs 7,768 crore, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India ( AMFI ). Midcap funds attracted Rs 6,192 crore, while largecaps recorded a net outflow of Rs 1,322 crore.

The trend is a combination of fresh money entering equities and reallocation within existing portfolios, rather than a wholesale shift away from largecap funds, said Rakesh Rawal, chief executive officer of Anand Rathi Wealth . The wealth management firm has maintained an allocation of around 20-25 per cent to smallcaps at the aggregate portfolio level for the past two years, irrespective of short-term market movements, he told Amit Kumar in an email interview. Edited excerpts:

Is money moving out of largecaps? The Rs 1,322-crore largecap outflow in July could appear at first glance to signal a loss of investor confidence in the segment. Rawal, however, does not see it as evidence of a structural reduction in largecap exposure. Instead, he sees it as rebalancing within equity portfolios, with some money moving towards midcap and smallcap funds and passive strategies as the market recovery gains momentum. A fall in one category’s net inflow does not necessarily mean that investors have exited equities altogether. Money can move between market cap segments depending on valuations, performance expectations and portfolio rebalancing.

Rawal said the current trend should therefore not be read as a wholesale migration from largecaps to smallcaps. Fresh money is still entering equity funds The rise in smallcap flows also appears to involve fresh participation, rather than only investors switching between existing holdings. According to Rawal’s analysis, equity mutual fund gross inflows increased from around Rs 67,601 crore in June to Rs 69,522 crore in July. Gross inflows into largecap funds, however, declined around 27 per cent, from Rs 6,508 crore to Rs 4,746 crore, while midcap gross inflows increased around 8 per cent. Smallcap gross inflows rose nearly 11 per cent to Rs 11,883 crore.

Rawal said this combination points to both fresh capital entering equities and some reallocation within existing portfolios. He therefore characterised the current trend as a change in preference within equities, rather than an exit from equities. The AMFI data also shows that smallcap participation has been expanding. Smallcap folios increased from around 28 million in April to 28.7 million in June and 29.1 million in July. Largecap folios declined by around 58,000 month-on-month in July, according to Rawal. The combination of higher smallcap flows and rising folios suggests that the increase is not simply being driven by larger investments from a handful of existing investors. Rawal said demand is coming from a broad base of retail investors, including existing investors increasing allocations as well as newer investors entering these categories.

Putting more money to work The recent volatility also does not appear to have made investors uniformly defensive. Rawal said the rise in equity flows has been supported by both a wider participation base and higher average investment amounts. Anand Rathi's data shows that the average equity investment ticket size increased from around Rs 1.59 lakh in March 2026 to Rs 1.82 lakh by June 2026. That suggests investors have been willing to deploy larger amounts into equity mutual funds after market corrections. The behaviour was also visible during the sharper market weakness earlier in the year. Rawal said equity mutual fund net inflows reached around Rs 40,450 crore in March and Rs 38,440 crore in April, when markets were undergoing significant corrections.

AMFI’s April data shows equity-oriented schemes receiving Rs 38,440 crore, compared with Rs 28,973 crore in June and Rs 24,697 crore in July. “At Anand Rathi, we have used market corrections as an opportunity to invest,” Rawal said, adding that retail investors too had been using market weakness to deploy money into equities rather than becoming defensive. This suggests that, at least among mutual fund investors, volatility has not necessarily resulted in panic exits. Instead, some investors appear to have used corrections to increase their exposure. West Asia crisis The continuing West Asia crisis and its implications for crude prices and market volatility have also not resulted in a broad-based shift towards defensive assets among Anand Rathi's clients, according to Rawal.

He said investors have largely remained invested in equities and have instead adjusted allocations within equities. The July numbers indicate that behaviour. Smallcap and midcap funds continued to receive substantial inflows, even as largecap funds recorded an outflow. “We have not seen a broad-based shift towards defensive assets,” Rawal said. Debt mutual funds have seen relatively lower investor preference in recent years, while gold saw some traction during the initial months of 2026, helped by strong recent performance. However, this was followed by consistent outflows as investors booked profits and volatility in gold increased, he said.

The July AMFI data shows gold exchange traded funds (ETFs) received a net inflow of Rs 1,558.75 crore. Index funds attracted Rs 1,536.60 crore, while other ETFs received Rs 9,512.05 crore. The broader picture, therefore, is not one of investors moving wholesale from equity to cash or debt because of geopolitical uncertainty. Instead, investors appear to be adjusting the composition of their portfolios while retaining equity exposure. Passive products also attract money The continued inflows into passive products add another layer to the July trend. Rawal’s assessment is that investors are making changes within their portfolios rather than abandoning equities altogether.

For investors, however, the increase in flows towards a particular category should not automatically be treated as a reason to increase allocation to that category. The smallcap surge, in particular, comes with a risk of investors chasing recent performance. Rawal said Anand Rathi's own strategy has been to maintain a relatively stable smallcap allocation rather than increase it simply because the segment has recently performed well. How should portfolios differ by age? Rawal cautioned against using age alone to determine asset allocation. Instead, portfolio construction should consider an investor's growth requirement, time horizon, financial responsibilities, liquidity needs and ability to withstand volatility, he said.

As a broad strategic framework for a long-term portfolio, Anand Rathi considers an allocation of around 65 per cent equity and 35 per cent debt, with a deviation of up to 10 percentage points on either side depending on an investor's requirements. For a younger Gen Z investor who has just started earning, a longer investment horizon and higher growth requirement could justify positioning towards the higher end of the equity range. Millennials in the accumulation phase will generally fall somewhere within this broad range, depending on their financial goals and liabilities. For someone near retirement, however, the allocation will generally shift towards debt, with greater emphasis on capital preservation, stability and liquidity.

Anand Rathi also draws a clear distinction between a long-term investment portfolio and money that may be needed in the near term. "Short-term goals and the emergency corpus should be maintained in a dedicated 100 per cent debt or liquidity-oriented basket rather than being mixed with the long-term portfolio," Rawal said. What the July data means for investors The July AMFI numbers show that the moderation in equity mutual fund inflows is only one part of the story. The more important change is the shift within equity categories. Smallcap funds attracted Rs 7,768 crore, midcap funds Rs 6,192 crore, while largecap funds recorded a Rs 1,322-crore outflow.