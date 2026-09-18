Rs 25,000 EPF ceiling: How PF, EPS pension and EDLI insurance change

The increase in the EPFO wage ceiling from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 a month will bring more employees into mandatory provident fund coverage, but it also means that some workers will see a higher deduction from their monthly salary.

The Union Cabinet approved the increase on September 16, and the revised ceiling took effect from September 17, 2026. The government expects more than 5.1 million additional employees to come under mandatory EPFO coverage. This is the first revision of the ceiling in 12 years, it was last increased in September 2014.

For employees, the change matters beyond EPF. It can affect contributions to the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS), the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance (EDLI) benefit and, in some cases, monthly take-home pay.

Who will come under the new EPF ceiling? Note that the Rs 25,000 figure refers to the statutory wage ceiling for EPFO coverage, rather than an employee's total salary or cost to company (CTC). Employees whose basic wages plus dearness allowance are more than Rs 15,000 but up to Rs 25,000 a month and who were previously outside mandatory EPFO coverage can now come under it. This matters for new employees joining establishments covered by EPFO. Workers already enrolled in EPF do not simply lose their existing membership because the ceiling has changed. Employees earning above Rs 25,000 can also contribute to EPF in situations where the rules and employer arrangements allow it. The precise treatment will depend on the employee's existing EPF membership and salary structure.

The government says the move will extend statutory social security coverage to more than 51 lakh additional workers. EPF contribution can rise to Rs 3,000 a month Under the standard contribution structure, an employee contributes 12 per cent of the applicable wages towards EPF. Under the old Rs 15,000 ceiling, this meant a contribution of Rs 1,800 a month when contributions were restricted to the statutory limit. With the ceiling at Rs 25,000, the corresponding 12 per cent contribution becomes Rs 3,000. That means an employee whose contribution was earlier capped at Rs 1,800 could see an additional Rs 1,200 going into EPF every month.

The employer’s contribution also increases correspondingly where the contribution is calculated on the higher statutory ceiling. However, the employer's 12 per cent contribution is divided between EPF and EPS according to the applicable rules. More money goes towards retirement savings, but less may be available as monthly take-home salary. The trade-off is that the additional contribution remains invested for retirement and earns EPF interest, subject to the applicable rate and rules. What happens to EPS pension? The change also has implications for the Employees' Pension Scheme. The employer's EPS contribution is 8.33 per cent of pensionable wages, subject to the applicable wage ceiling. If the ceiling rises from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000, the maximum contribution on this basis rises from Rs 1,249.50 to about Rs 2,082.50 a month.

However, a higher contribution does not automatically mean that every EPFO member will receive a proportionately higher pension. EPS pension depends on factors including pensionable salary and eligible pensionable service. Members generally need at least 10 years of eligible service to qualify for monthly pension. Therefore, employees should not interpret the higher wage ceiling as an immediate increase in their future pension. The actual benefit will depend on their EPS membership, contribution history and the applicable pension formula. EDLI cover could also increase The third impact is on the Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance scheme. EDLI provides insurance benefits to eligible EPFO members in the event of death while in service. The benefit is linked to the member's wages and EPF balance, subject to the prescribed limits.

With the wage ceiling moving to Rs 25,000, the maximum insurance benefit could rise from the existing Rs 7 lakh to around Rs 10.5 lakh if the relevant EDLI limits are revised accordingly. The Rs 10.5 lakh figure is an estimate based on the existing formula and the new wage ceiling. Employees should wait for the final EPFO/official notification governing the revised EDLI calculation before treating it as the confirmed maximum. What does the change mean for employees? For an employee newly brought under mandatory EPFO coverage, the effect can be in both the payslip and long-term savings. Take-home salary: It may fall because the employee's PF contribution can increase.

Retirement savings: A larger amount can be accumulated in EPF over time. Pension: The higher ceiling can increase the pensionable salary used under EPS for eligible members, subject to the scheme's conditions. Life insurance: The EDLI benefit could increase once the relevant limits are formally revised. Employer contribution: Employers may have to make higher statutory contributions for affected employees. The change also means employers and payroll departments will need to review salary structures and EPFO records for employees falling in the Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 wage band. What should employees do now? Check the basic salary plus dearness allowance shown on their salary slip, rather than looking only at CTC.