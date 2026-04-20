Run-up in US funds: Invest for market, currency hedge with 7-year horizon

Only after gaining some investment experience should investors move into active funds, provided they have the risk appetite. “A fund should ideally be more than three years old, have sizeable AUM, and demonstrate consistent performance,” says Ankur Punj, managing director and business head, Equirus Wealth.

Pathak says that investors should watch for concentration risk, since many funds remain heavily skewed towards sectors such as technology.

One point that investors should keep in mind is that the regulatory limit of $7 billion on overseas investments by mutual funds can affect investors. Only a few US-focused funds are open for inflows at any given point. Pathak points out that fresh subscriptions can be stopped temporarily, especially lump sum investments, and SIPs can be paused or restricted.