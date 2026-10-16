Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai office lease to fetch ₹14.64 crore over five years

Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai office lease to fetch ₹14.64 crore over five years

Saif Ali Khan leases Andheri office space for ₹22.77 lakh monthly rent

Saif Ali Khan
Khan purchased two office units at Kanakia Wall Street, with six parking spaces. The deal was reported in November 2025, before the units were leased to Durva Fintech in 2026. Photo: X
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2026 | 8:00 AM IST
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Actor Saif Ali Khan has leased two commercial units spanning 5,692 sq ft at Kanakia Wall Street in Mumbai’s Andheri East to Durva Fintech Private Limited for five years, at a starting monthly rent of ₹22.77 lakh, according to the registered leave and licence agreement accessed by CRE Matrix.
 
The agreement, registered on September 29, 2026, covers two units  the ninth floor of the complex on Andheri Kurla Road. The monthly rent works out to ₹400 per sq ft of RERA carpet area. 
 
The total rent payable over the 60-month tenure is approximately ₹14.64 crore, excluding applicable goods and services tax (GST), as per the agreement. The lease runs from May 10, 2026, to May 9, 2031, with rent payments commencing on July 10, 2026, following a two-month rent-free fit-out period.
 
The agreement provides for an annual rent escalation of 5%. The monthly rent rises from ₹22.77 lakh in the first year to approximately ₹23.91 lakh in the second year, ₹25.10 lakh in the third year, ₹26.36 lakh in the fourth year and ₹27.67 lakh in the fifth year.
 
Durva Fintech has paid a security deposit of ₹2.37 crore, according to the agreement. The licence was granted by Khan through his constituted attorney, Kunjal Meghraj Punamia, while the fintech company signed through its director, Vikaas Mohan Sachdeva. 
Khan bought the two units for ₹30.75 crore
 
Records attached to the agreement show that Khan acquired both the units for a total of  ₹30.75 crore. The two acquisitions were registered on November 18, 2025, from Apicore Pharmaceuticals Private Limited
 
The lease gives the actor rental income from the commercial property over a five-year period, while the tenant gains office space in Kanakia Wall Street, a commercial development in Mumbai’s Andheri East business district.
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First Published: Oct 16 2026 | 8:00 AM IST

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