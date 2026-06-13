Imagine receiving a Rs 10,000 monthly hike and your first instinct is to upgrade your lifestyle. You move to a better apartment, start ordering food often and buy things you delayed earlier. This creates a problem called lifestyle inflation. The extra money slowly disappears into shopping, upgrades, or lifestyle changes. A few months later, the account balance looks the same as before, and nothing has changed financially.

But with a better approach and a simple plan, you can handle it differently, without making your finances more complicated.

Step 1: Pause before you spend or invest

The first thing to do when extra money arrives is pause and take a quick look at your current financial situation.

Check your emergency fund You should have at least six to 12 months of expenses saved. If not, this is the first place the money should go. Everything else, like investments, upgrades, and treats, comes later. Clear any high-interest debts A credit card balance at 30 per cent annually or a personal loan at 18 per cent is costing you more than almost any investment you will earn. Pay off the debts first before using it for other expenses. Compare and review your current investments A hike is a good time to review whether your monthly contributions still align with your financial goals. You should have at least six to 12 months of expenses saved. If not, this is the first place the money should go. Everything else, like investments, upgrades, and treats, comes later.

For example, you get a Rs 15,000 hike and want to upgrade your rent. Instead, you cleared your Rs 80,000 credit card debt first. That decision saved you more than any investment could. Step 2: Split the extra money Once your basics are covered, split your extra money using the 50-30-20 rule. 50 per cent for long-term goals Increase your SIPs, invest in mutual funds, or add to PPF or NPS. This is money for your safe future. You must automate it immediately so that you don’t have a chance to spend it. For example, you receive a Rs. 10,000 hike. Instead of spending it fully, invest at least Rs. 5,000 more every month. Over time, this creates real wealth before your expenses increase.

30 per cent for medium-term goals or debt repayment Save for travel, a home down payment, a car, a course, or prepay loans. 20 per cent for guilt-free spending Enjoy a holiday, a gadget, or a fancy meal. Allowing yourself something from a hike makes the discipline feel sustainable rather than punishing. Let’s say you received a Rs 1 lakh annual bonus and invested Rs 50,000 into a lump-sum mutual fund investment, used Rs 30,000 to prepay part of your personal loan, and spent Rs 20,000 on a trip you had been putting off for two years. This way, you did not feel deprived, and still move forward financially. Save for travel, a home down payment, a car, a course, or prepay loans.

Step 3: Treat bonuses and windfalls differently A salary hike is recurring and comes in every few months. A windfall is a one-time sum. They need to be handled differently. With a windfall, avoid making quick, big decisions like buying a new phone, renovating a home, or making a spontaneous investment, as these can lead to financial mistakes. Take a 30-day pause before using the money. Add the money to a liquid fund or savings account. Let the initial excitement settle, and then decide with a clearer head. For example, you received Rs 5 lakh from a property sale and resisted the urge to renovate your home immediately. Instead, after 30 days, you used Rs 3 lakh to top up your retirement fund, Rs 1 lakh for the renovation and kept Rs 1 lakh as an additional buffer in your emergency fund.

Step 4: Understand the trade-offs Every financial decision involves trade-offs. Liquidity: Keeping money easily available or locking it in investments

Keeping money easily available or locking it in investments Cost: Paying off debt vs investing for returns

Paying off debt vs investing for returns Risk: Equity investments vs safe options like fixed deposits (FDs) For example, keeping money in FDs is safe but may not beat inflation. While equity investments grow faster, they come with ups and downs. Thus, balance safety and growth and do not put everything in one place. Step 5: Review before you upgrade your lifestyle You can upgrade your lifestyle but do it slowly and intentionally. Avoid increasing fixed costs like rent, EMIs, or subscriptions too quickly, as they are hard to reduce later. Review your finances every six months to stay on track.

So, instead of moving to a more expensive house immediately, wait for six months and see how stable your income and expenses are. Mistakes to avoid Spending the entire hike without saving

Increasing fixed expenses too quickly

Ignoring debt while investing

Treating bonuses like regular income

Not reviewing financial goals after income increases This checklist will be handy when you get a bonus, a hike or gift money. Action Step What to Do? Check the emergency fund Ensure 6 to 12 months of expenses are saved Clear high-interest debt Pay off credit cards or loans first Automate investments Increase SIPs or contributions immediately Follow the 50-30-20 rule Split extra money into savings, goals, and spending Wait before using windfalls Take a 30-day pause before big decisions Review existing goals Check and adjust your current investments Allow some spending Keep a small portion for enjoyment

FAQs What should a reader do first in this situation? After receiving a salary increase, bonus, or gift, start building or checking your emergency fund to see if you have enough saved. Then clear any high-interest debt before investing more. Finally, save a portion for lifestyle spending. Which trade-off matters most here: liquidity, cost, risk, or convenience? Liquidity and cost matter the most initially, as you need to prioritise safety and avoid high-interest debt. Later, consider risk by investing in safer options or equities. What mistakes are most common when people deal with salary hikes or bonuses? The most common mistake is lifestyle inflation. In a state of excitement, people spend more rather than save or invest their extra income.