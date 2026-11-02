Salary is no longer enough: 47% of Indian taxpayers earn beyond their jobs

Wealth creation in India is increasingly moving beyond traditional salaries, with nearly half of individual taxpayers reporting income from sources such as investments, business, freelancing and cryptocurrencies, according to ClearTax's annual report, 'How India Filed in 2026'.

The share of self-filers reporting at least one source of income outside employment rose to 47.3% in assessment year (AY) 2026-27 from 9.5% in AY 2022-23, reflecting a growing diversification of household income streams.

The trend is also visible in the rising number of taxpayers reporting multiple sources of income. The proportion of self-filers reporting income from two or more non-salary sources increased from 3.5% in AY 2022-23 to 24.4% in AY 2026-27.

The findings suggest that investing, trading and independent professional activities are becoming a more significant part of how Indians generate wealth, rather than relying exclusively on monthly salaries. The growing complexity of income sources is also reflected in income tax return (ITR) filings. Returns beyond the basic salary-focused ITR-1 accounted for 62% of ClearTax filings in AY 2026-27, compared with 53% in AY 2025-26 and 40% in AY 2024-25. ITR-2 and ITR-3, which cover taxpayers with capital gains and other complex income sources, together accounted for 57.2% of filings in AY 2026-27, up from 48.1% a year earlier and 36.2% in AY 2024-25.

. In AY 2026-27, 47% of self-filers reported income from investments, business, freelancing, or crypto, compared to just 9.5% in AY 2022-23. Capital gains reporting rises sharply One of the most significant findings is the increase in the number of taxpayers reporting capital gains. The share of self-filers reporting capital gains increased to 41.7% in AY 2026-27 from 34.4% in AY 2025-26, an increase of 7.3 percentage points in one year. Two years earlier, the share stood at just 25.5%. The trend indicates a growing participation in financial markets and a wider adoption of investment products that generate capital gains. The shift is also visible among taxpayers using professional assistance to file returns. The proportion of expert-assisted filers reporting capital gains increased from 51% in AY 2024-25 to 68% in AY 2026-27. Among self-filers, the corresponding share rose from 23% to 38%.

Nearly two-thirds of first-time taxpayers opting for expert-assisted filing reported capital gains in AY 2026-27. Their share increased to 64% from 44% in AY 2024-25. Between AY 2024-25 and AY 2026-27, the share of self-filers reporting capital gains grew from 23% to 38%, while expert-led filers jumped from 51% to 68% This suggests that a growing number of new taxpayers are entering the tax system with investment income rather than beginning their financial lives with salary-only returns. Young investors lead the shift towards market-linked income The move towards investing and trading is particularly pronounced among younger taxpayers. Among self-filers below the age of 25, 75% filed complex returns in AY 2026-27, compared with 60% in the previous assessment year. This represents an increase of 15.5 percentage points, the highest among all age groups.

Within this segment, the share of ITR-3 filings increased from 28% to 44%, while ITR-1 filings declined from 41% to 25%. ITR-3 is generally used by individuals reporting income from business or profession, including eligible trading-related income. Young investors are also more likely to report losses. Among self-filers below 25 who reported capital gains or losses, 37% reported a loss in AY 2026-27, the highest proportion across age groups. The share declined progressively with age, reaching 21% among taxpayers above 60. Middle-income taxpayers are also building investment portfolios Nearly half of taxpayers in the Rs 5 lakh-Rs 10 lakh gross income bracket filed complex returns in AY 2026-27. Their share increased to 49.6% from 36.2% in AY 2025-26, a rise of 13.4 percentage points.

This was the sharpest increase among all income groups. The report suggests that middle-income taxpayers are increasingly combining employment income with stock investments, trading and independent professional activities. At the higher end of the income distribution, the share of self-filers reporting gross income above Rs 50 lakh increased to 8% in AY 2026-27 from 4.5% in AY 2023-24, nearly doubling over three years. The proportion reporting income above Rs 20 lakh also increased to 30.5% from 22.5% over the same period. Women increase participation in investing and trading Women taxpayers are also reporting greater participation in investment-related activities. The proportion of women filers reporting capital gains increased to 30.5% in AY 2026-27 from 26.1% in AY 2025-26.

Women filing ITR-2 for capital gains increased to 26.8% from 23.3%, while ITR-3 filings rose to 16.1% from 13.2%. The report also highlights an increase in women's representation in higher income brackets. The share of women self-filers reporting income above Rs 50 lakh rose from 3.7% in AY 2025-26 to 5.1% in AY 2026-27, a relative increase of 38%. For men, the corresponding share increased from 9.6% to 12.2%, or 27%. While the proportion of women earning above Rs 20 lakh remains lower than that of men, the pace of growth in higher income brackets is faster among women. Investment activity continues beyond retirement