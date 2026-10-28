Salim Merchant buys commercial property in Mumbai's Santacruz for ₹12.9 cr

Music composer and singer Salim Merchant, along with four other buyers, has bought a commercial property in Mumbai’s Santacruz West for ₹12.85 crore. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the transaction was registered on October 7, 2026, with the buyers paying ₹77.10 lakh in stamp duty.

The commercial property transaction involves five buyers, with Salim Merchant holding a 50% ownership stake. The other four buyers each hold a 12.5% share. The agreement includes commercial premises with a combined carpet area of 1,285 sq ft and one car parking space.

The property was purchased from Shreeja Devcon Private Limited for ₹12.85 crore. The buyers paid ₹77.10 lakh in stamp duty, equivalent to 6% of the stated transaction value. The agreement was registered on October 7, 2026.

The commercial premises occupy the ground and first floors of DLH Mangal Murti. The ground floor covers 575 sq ft of carpet area, while the first floor spans 710 sq ft, taking the total carpet area to 1,285 sq ft. At a transaction value of ₹12.85 crore, the purchase price works out to approximately ₹1 lakh per sq ft of carpet area. In addition, the agreement includes one car parking space. The property’s two-floor configuration offers a combination of ground-floor and upper-floor commercial space within the same building. Linking Road is one of Mumbai’s prominent retail high streets, attracting shoppers from Santacruz West and neighbouring areas. The stretch features an established shopping ecosystem and draws visitors from different parts of the city.