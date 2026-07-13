Salman Khan sells Bandra flat for ₹3.5 cr; gains ₹62 lakh after 11 years

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has sold a 758 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s premium Bandra West locality for ₹3.50 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Khan purchased the apartment in 2015 for ₹2.88 crore, marking a ₹62 lakh gain over the investment period.

Transaction Details

According to the registered documents, the apartment is located in Shiv-Asthan Heights, a residential building in Bandra West. The property comes with two car parking spaces.

The apartment sale was registered on July 9, 2026. The buyers paid a stamp duty of ₹21 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000. The property has a carpet area of 758 sq ft. The transaction translates into a rate of approximately ₹46,000 per sq ft on the carpet area.