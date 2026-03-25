SC grants pension to women SSC officers of armed forces: Details here

Women short service commission (SSC) officers of the armed forces who were denied permanent commission (PC) will receive full pension benefits, the Supreme Court has said in a ruling ensuring long-term financial security.

According to PTI, the court has held that the officers will be treated as having completed 20 years of qualifying service required for a pension — even if they exited earlier.

What the Supreme Court said

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant found that the denial of PC to several women officers in the Army, Navy and Air Force stemmed from flawed and arbitrary evaluation processes.

Annual confidential reports (ACRs) were often graded “casually.”

Assessments were based on the assumption that women would not be granted career progression.

Evaluation criteria were either unclear or not disclosed.

The court noted that this unfairly affected their merit and career outcomes. One-time relief with long-term impact Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the court granted a one-time relief: SSC officers considered for PC between 2019 and 2021 will be deemed to have completed 20 years of service

This applies even to those released from service earlier

Pension will be calculated based on this notional service

Payments will be effective from November 1, 2025 However, the court declined reinstatement into service, citing operational considerations.