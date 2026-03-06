SC orders salary cut after man defaults on maintenance to estranged wife

The Supreme Court of India has directed an employer to deduct ~25,000 every month from a man’s salary and transfer the amount directly to the bank account of his estranged wife as maintenance for her and their minor daughter.

The order came after the court noted that the husband had repeatedly failed to comply with earlier directions to provide financial support, despite living separately from his wife since 2022.

The bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan directed that the amount be transferred through real-time gross settlement (RTGS) every month, ensuring the payment reaches the wife without delay.

Why the court intervened The case stems from a marital dispute in which the wife alleged that the husband had not contributed financially towards the upbringing of their four-year-old daughter. She had been raising the child alone and was living with her uncle after the death of her father. A magistrate court had earlier passed an interim maintenance order in 2024, but the husband failed to make the required payments. As a result, arrears of about ~1,38,000 had accumulated. In his financial affidavit, the husband stated that he earned around ~50,000 per month and claimed financial difficulties. When the court asked whether he could deposit ~2,50,000 to cover the arrears and future maintenance, he refused, prompting the court to step in with a salary deduction order.

Maintenance is a legal right Legal experts say the order reiterates a long-standing principle in family law: maintenance is a legal entitlement of the spouse and children. “The right of a wife and child to maintenance is a continuing legal obligation of the husband under provisions such as Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and relevant provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act,” said Yatharth Rohila, partner, Aeddhaas Legal LLP. Courts can summon employment records or seek salary statements to ensure compliance if the husband suppresses income, or defaults, he added. The ruling also demonstrates the court’s willingness to use practical enforcement mechanisms where orders are ignored.

“This direction highlights the judiciary’s emphasis on effective enforcement of maintenance orders rather than merely declaring them. Where the husband is a salaried employee, deduction at source through the employer can ensure regular financial support for the dependent spouse and child,” said Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India. A signal to lower courts Experts say the decision could encourage family courts and magistrates to adopt similar mechanisms in cases involving persistent default. “This order reinforces the principle that courts already have the power to attach salary or wages if maintenance is not paid. It demonstrates how courts can ensure that payments are routed directly through the employer to prevent evasion,” said Shashank Agarwal, founder, Legum Solis.

According to Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, such directions can shift enforcement from repeated litigation to a more efficient system, where monthly support reaches the spouse and child automatically. However, courts are likely to issue such directions only after establishing persistent non-payment. “This ruling shows that courts may resort to direct deduction of maintenance from salary, where there is continued default despite existing orders. But such directions are typically issued when the court finds deliberate non-compliance,” said Soayib Qureshi, partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors. Can women ask employers to deduct maintenance? Legal experts emphasise that such deductions cannot be requested directly from the employer.