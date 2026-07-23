Seeking the sacred, in style: When the spiritual meets the material

India's temples, sacred rivers, and pilgrimage routes have existed for centuries. What has changed is not the spirituality they offer, but the way travellers choose to experience them. Hotels are no longer selling only spectacular rooms or breathtaking locations. Luxury, it turns out, is no longer defined solely by thread counts, infinity pools, or Michelin-adjacent menus. Increasingly, it is measured by experiences that linger long after the journey ends.
As Kumar says: "Increasingly, luxury is being defined not by what guests own or consume, but by how deeply they are able to connect with a place, its people and its traditions. Luxury today is increasingly experience-led rather than product-led. Guests are far more willing to invest in experiences that offer authenticity, exclusivity and a deeper connection with the destination."