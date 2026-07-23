Seeking the sacred, in style: When the spiritual meets the material

Or, as the changing face of Haridwar suggests, travellers are no longer arriving only to perform rituals of farewell. They are coming in search of something far more personal — a chance to pause, reconnect and look inward. That evolution is perhaps best reflected in what Mittal has witnessed since the opening of Pilibhit House. "When we first opened, everyone believed Haridwar was only about sorrow travel. Today, we are seeing families, couples and young travellers coming simply to experience the city. They stay longer, immerse themselves in its rituals, and leave with a completely different understanding of what Haridwar has to offer."