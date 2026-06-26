Senior citizen FD rates in June-end up to 8.5%: Top picks across lenders
Senior citizens can earn higher guaranteed returns as small finance banks lead FD rates, while private and public banks offer other options
Senior citizens can earn higher guaranteed returns as small finance banks lead FD rates, while private and public banks offer other options
|Senior Citizen FD Table
|Bank Name
|Interest Rates (p.a.)
|Additional rates offered to Super Senior Citizen* (over and above to senior citizen rates)
|Highest slab
|1-year tenure (%)
|3-year tenure (%)
|5-year tenure (%)
|10-year tenure (%)
|%
|Tenure
|SMALL FINANCE BANKS
|AU Small Finance Bank
|7.90
|30 months 1 day to 36 months
|6.85
|7.90
|7.25
|7.25
|---
|Equitas Small Finance Bank
|8.50
|3 years 1 day (Maxima FD)
|7.60
|7.60
|7.50
|7.50
|---
|ESAF Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.50
|6.50
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|8.30
|Above 2 years to 3 years
|7.50
|8.30
|8.00
|7.00
|---
|Shivalik Small Finance Bank
|8.50
|23 months 1 day to 27 months
|6.50
|8.00
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|slice Small Finance Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to 18 months 2 days
|6.50
|7.50
|7.25
|6.75
|---
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|30 months
|7.40
|7.40
|8.05
|7.40
|---
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|8.30
|2 years
|7.75
|7.75
|7.70
|7.00
|---
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|8.25
|666 days
|6.50
|8.00
|7.50
|7.25
|---
|PRIVATE SECTOR BANKS
|Axis Bank
|7.20
|5 years to 10 years
|6.75
|6.95
|7.20
|7.20
|---
|Bandhan Bank
|7.95
|2 years to less than 3 years
|7.50
|7.75
|6.60
|6.60
|---
|City Union Bank
|7.50
|555 days
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
|6.50
|0.05% on 271 days to 5 years; 0.10% on above 5 years to 10 years
|CSB Bank
|7.50
|18 months
|5.15
|5.90
|5.90
|6.15
|---
|DBS Bank
|7.35
|376 days to 400 days
|6.80
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|DCB Bank
|8.00
|24 months to less than 25 months; 34 months to less than 35 months; 60 months to 61 months
|7.15
|7.25
|8.00
|7.25
|0.05% on tenures of 24 months to less than 25 months, 34 months to 35 months, 37 months to 38 months, 60 months to 61 months **
|Federal Bank
|7.30
|15 months
|6.75
|7.25
|6.90
|6.90
|---
|HDFC Bank
|7.00
|3 years 1 day to less than 4 years 7months
|6.75
|6.95
|6.90
|6.65
|---
|ICICI Bank
|7.10
|3 years 1 day to 5 years
|6.75
|6.95
|7.10
|7.00
|---
|IDFC FIRST Bank
|7.60
|500 days to 3 years
|6.75
|7.60
|7.00
|6.25
|---
|IndusInd Bank
|7.75
|2 years to 3 years
|7.25
|7.75
|7.15
|7.00
|---
|Jammu & Kashmir Bank
|7.80
|888 days
|7.30
|7.20
|7.25
|7.25
|0.25% on all tenures
|IDBI Bank
|7.00
|Above 2 years to less than 3 years
|6.70
|6.85
|6.75
|6.40
|0.15% on 555 days & 700 days
|Karnataka Bank
|7.40
|555 days
|6.90
|6.55
|6.55
|5.90
|---
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|7.30
|2 years to less than 3 years
|6.85
|6.90
|6.75
|6.75
|---
|RBL Bank
|7.70
|18 months to 3 years
|7.50
|7.70
|7.20
|7.20
|0.25% on all tenures
|SBM Bank India
|8.35
|Above 18 months to less than 2 years 3 days
|7.60
|7.60
|7.50
|7.50
|---
|South Indian Bank
|7.30
|30 months
|6.75
|6.70
|6.20
|6.20
|---
|Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
|7.70
|567 days (TMB567)
|7.30
|7.20
|7.20
|7.20
|---
|YES Bank
|7.75
|18 months 1 day to less than 24 month; 36 months to less than 60 months
|7.15
|7.75
|7.50
|7.50
|---
|PUBLIC SECTOR BANKS
|Bank of Baroda
|7.25
|555 days – BoB Golden Goal Deposit Scheme
|6.75
|6.75
|6.90
|7.00
|0.10% on tenures of above 1 year to 5 years
|Bank of India
|7.45
|3 years
|7.00
|7.45
|6.75
|6.75
|0.15% on tenures 180 days to 10 years
|Bank of Maharashtra
|7.15
|400 days
|6.90
|5.75
|5.50
|5.50
|---
|Canara Bank
|7.10
|555 days
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|6.75
|0.10% on tenure of 444 days & 555 days
|Central Bank of India
|7.20
|444 days
|6.60
|6.50
|6.50
|6.50
|---
|Indian Bank
|7.30
|555 days
|6.60
|6.55
|6.50
|6.75
|0.25% on all tenures
|Indian Overseas Bank
|7.10
|444 days
|7.00
|6.60
|6.60
|6.60
|0.25% on all tenures
|Punjab National Bank
|7.10
|444 days
|6.75
|6.80
|6.85
|6.80
|0.30% for tenures up to 5 years
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|7.35
|666 days
|6.35
|6.35
|6.45
|6.35
|0.15% on tenure of 375 days, 444 days, 666 days, 777 days, 999 days & PSB Green Earth (22 months, 44 months, 66 months)
|State Bank of India
|7.05
|5 years to 10 years
|6.75
|6.80
|7.05
|7.05
|0.10% on all tenures
|Union Bank of India
|7.15
|555 days
|6.70
|6.60
|6.50
|6.50
|0.25% on all tenures
|FOREIGN BANKS
|Deutsche Bank
|7.00
|Above 1 year to 2 years
|5.00
|6.25
|6.25
|---
|---
|HSBC Bank
|6.00
|601 to 699 days; 48 months to 60 months
|4.50
|5.85
|6.00
|---
|---
|Standard Chartered Bank
|7.10
|1 year to 376 days
|7.10
|7.00
|6.75
|---
|---
|Note: *Depositors aged 80 years and above
|Note: **Depositors aged 70 years and above
|Source: Paisabazaar.com
|Interest rates as of 24th June 2026
First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 8:00 AM IST