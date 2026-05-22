Senior citizen FD rates up to 8.3% this month: Know offers

Senior citizens can earn up to 8.25 per cent on fixed deposits (FDs) in late May, with small finance banks offering higher returns than large state-owned and private lenders.

Data compiled by Stable Money shows that while most major public sector banks are offering senior citizen FD rates between 6.75 per cent and 7.45 per cent, several small finance banks are offering rates above 8 per cent on select tenures.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank are offering up to 8.25 per cent to senior citizens. Shivalik Small Finance Bank is offering up to 8.3 per cent on a special tenure deposit, while Unity Small Finance Bank is offering 8 per cent on one-year FDs.

Public banks offer lower but stable returns Among public-sector lenders, Bank of India is offering the highest senior citizen FD rate at 7.45 per cent for a three-year tenure. Other large banks include: State Bank of India: Up to 7.05 per cent

Punjab National Bank: Up to 7.1 per cent

Bank of Baroda: Up to 7 per cent

Most public banks are offering around 6.75-7 per cent on one-year to five-year deposits for senior citizens. Private banks and small finance banks lead rates Several private banks are offering rates above 7.5 per cent for medium-term deposits.

For instance: Bandhan Bank: 7.75 per cent

Yes Bank: 7.75 per cent

RBL Bank: 7.7 per cent

IDFC First Bank: 7.5 per cent

IndusInd Bank: 7.5 per cent Meanwhile, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank are offering peak senior citizen FD rates between 7 per cent and 7.2 per cent. Bank Name Bank Type Special rate (Senior) Special Tenure (Senior) Sr Highest Rate (%) Sr Highest Rate Tenure Sr 1Y (%) Sr 3Y (%) Sr 5Y (%) Sr 10Y (%) Bank of Baroda PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 7 10Y 6.75 6.75 6.9 7 Bank of India PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 7.45 3Y 7 7.45 6.75 6.75 PNB PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 7.1 444D 6.75 6.8 6.6 6.8 SBI PUBLIC_BANK_TYPE 7.05 5Y 6.75 6.8 7.05 7.05 Axis Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.2 5Y 6.75 6.95 7.2 7.2 Bandhan Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.75 3Y 7.5 7.75 6.6 6.6 FEDERAL BANK LTD. PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.25 3Y 6.75 7.25 6.9 6.9 HDFC Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7 3Y1D-4Y7M 6.75 6.95 6.9 6.65 ICICI Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.1 5Y 6.75 6.95 7.1 7 IDFC First Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.5 3Y 6.75 7.5 7.4 6.25 IndusInd Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.5 1Y 6M 7.25 7.4 7.15 7 Kotak Mahindra Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.3 2Y 7 6.9 6.75 6.75 RBL Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.7 3Y 7.5 7.7 7.2 7.2 South Indian Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.3 30M 6.75 6.7 6.2 6.2 Yes Bank PRIVATE_BANK_TYPE 7.75 3Y 7.15 7.75 7.5 7.5 AU SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75 3Y 6.85 7.75 7.25 7.25 Jana SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8 3Y 7.5 8 7.77 7 Shivalik SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.30% 1Y10M 6.5 6.5 6.75 6.75 Suryoday SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.25% 2Y6M 7.4 7.4 8.05 7.4 Ujjivan SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.95% 2Y 7.75 7.7 Unity SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.00% 1Y 8 7.25 7.25 Utkarsh SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 8.25% 1Y 301D 6.5 8 7.5 slice SF Bank SMALL_FINANCE_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 1Y6M1D 6.5 7.5 7.25 Bajaj Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 3Y 6.95 7.75 7.75 NA Shriram Finance NBFC_BANK_TYPE 7.75% 3Y 7.25 7.75 7.75 NA Among NBFCs, Bajaj Finance and Shriram Finance are offering up to 7.75 per cent on three-year deposits.

“FD interest rates continue to remain attractive across banks, giving investors a good opportunity to lock in higher yields for the medium to long term,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money. However, he cautioned investors against chasing only the highest rates. “Along with returns, assessing the safety and fundamentals of the bank is equally important. Depositors should look at factors such as the bank’s asset quality, capital position, and overall stability,” he said. What senior citizens should keep in mind Financial planners say senior citizens should balance returns with safety while selecting FDs, especially because many retirees depend on interest income for regular expenses.