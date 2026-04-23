Senior citizen FD rates up to 8.5%: Best bank offers in April 2026

Is the continuous fall in the stock market giving you jitters about your investments and savings? You are not alone. That is why risk-averse Indians, particularly senior citizens, are turning to fixed deposits , which are seen as a safer option offering stable returns.

“With equity markets turning volatile, FDs are seeing renewed appeal as a stable and predictable return option, alongside alternatives like Public Provident Fund and Senior Citizens Savings Scheme,” said Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar.com.

Which banks are offering the highest FD rates to senior citizens?

Here is a look at the banks offering the highest fixed deposit returns to senior citizens in April 2026, based on data shared by PaisaBazaar.

Small finance banks Equitas Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.00% (888 days) 1-year: 7.40% 3-year: 7.50% 5-year: 7.50% 10-year: 7.50% ESAF Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.50% (501 days) 1-year: 5.25% 3-year: 6.50% 5-year: 6.25% 10-year: 6.25% Jana Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.00% (above 1 year to 3 years) 1-year: 7.50% 3-year: 8.00% 5-year: 7.77% 10-year: 7.00% Shivalik Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.30% (21 months 1 day to 22 months) 1-year: 6.50% 3-year: 7.25% 5-year: 6.75% 10-year: 6.75% Suryoday Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.25% (30 months) 1-year: 7.40% 3-year: 7.40% 5-year: 8.05%

10-year: 7.40% Utkarsh Small Finance Bank Highest interest: 8.00% (2 years to 3 years) 1-year: 6.50% 3-year: 8.00% 5-year: 7.50% 10-year: 7.25% How do private banks compare on FD rates? Private sector banks Bandhan Bank Highest interest: 7.75% (2 years to less than 5 years) 1-year: 7.50% 3-year: 7.75% 5-year: 6.60% 10-year: 6.60% Jammu & Kashmir Bank Highest interest: 7.75% (888 days) 1-year: 7.25% 3-year: 7.15% 5-year: 7.10% 10-year: 7.10% SBM Bank India Highest interest: 8.35% (391 days to 15 months) 1-year: 7.60% 3-year: 7.60% 5-year: 7.50% 10-year: 7.50% YES Bank Highest interest: 7.75% (3 years to less than 5 years)

1-year: 7.15% 3-year: 7.75% 5-year: 7.50% 10-year: 7.50% What are PSU bank FD rates for senior citizens? Public sector banks Bank of India Highest interest: 7.10% (450 days – Star Swarnim) 1-year: 6.75% 3-year: 7.00% 5-year: 6.75% 10-year: 6.75% Bank of Maharashtra Highest interest: 7.15% (400 days) 1-year: 6.70% 3-year: 5.75% 5-year: 5.50% 10-year: 5.50% Canara Bank Highest interest: 7.10% (555 days) 1-year: 6.75% 3-year: 6.75% 5-year: 6.75% 10-year: 6.75% Indian Bank Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days) 1-year: 6.60% 3-year: 6.55% 5-year: 6.50% 10-year: 6.75% Indian Overseas Bank Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days)

1-year: 7.00% 3-year: 6.60% 5-year: 6.60% 10-year: 6.60% Punjab National Bank Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days) 1-year: 6.75% 3-year: 6.80% 5-year: 6.60% 10-year: 6.80% Punjab & Sind Bank Highest interest: 7.25% (666 days) 1-year: 6.35% 3-year: 6.35% 5-year: 6.45% 10-year: 6.35% Union Bank of India Highest interest: 7.10% (444 days) 1-year: 6.75% 3-year: 6.70% 5-year: 6.50% 10-year: 6.50% What are some common FD investment strategies? • Breaking deposits across short, medium and long tenures • Keeping some portion liquid through staggered maturities • Mixing bank FDs with corporate deposits and government-backed schemes • Aligning investments with time horizon and risk appetite