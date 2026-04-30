Senior citizen fixed deposit rates at 8.3%: Check top offers by lenders

Senior citizen fixed deposit (FD) rates have climbed above 8 per cent — with small finance banks offering up to 8.3 per cent — while large public sector banks trail at 7-7.1 per cent, according to data from fintech Stable Money.

Public sector banks offer relatively modest rates:

Bank of Baroda offers up to 7 per cent for long tenures

State Bank of India offers around 7.05 per cent for five years

Punjab National Bank and Bank of India offer up to 7.1 per cent on select tenures

Private banks provide higher rates:

Private-sector banks offer slightly higher rates, particularly on medium-term deposits:

Axis Bank offers up to 7.2 per cent for five years

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank offer around 7–7.1 per cent

Mid-sized lenders such as RBL Bank and Yes Bank offer up to 7.7–7.75 per cent Small finance banks lead with over 8 per cent rates: Shivalik Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.30 per cent on special tenures

Suryoday Small Finance Bank offers up to 8.25 per cent

Utkarsh and Unity Small Finance Banks offer up to 8 per cent Non-banking financial companies also offer strong rates: Shriram Finance offers up to 8.15 per cent for three years

Bajaj Finance offers around 7.3 per cent Latest senior citizen FD rate list Senior Rates Senior Citizen Rates Bank Name Special rate Special Tenure Sr Highest Rate (%) Sr Highest Rate tenure Sr 1Y (%) Sr 3Y (%) Sr 5Y (%) Sr 10Y (%) Bank of Baroda 7 10Y 6.6 6.75 6.9 7 Bank of India 7.1 450D 6.75 7 6.75 6.75 PNB 7.1 444D 6.75 6.8 6.6 6.8 SBI 7.05 5Y 6.75 6.8 7.05 7.05 Axis Bank 7.2 5Y 6.75 6.95 7.2 7.2 Bandhan Bank 7.75 3Y 7.5 7.75 6.6 6.6 FEDERAL BANK LTD. 7.25 3Y 6.75 7.25 6.9 6.9 HDFC Bank 7 3Y1D-4Y7M 6.75 6.95 6.9 6.65 ICICI Bank 7.1 5Y 6.75 6.95 7.1 7 IDFC First Bank 7.5 3Y 6.75 7.5 7.5 6.5 IndusInd Bank 7.5 1Y 6M 7.25 7.4 7.15 7 Kotak Mahindra Bank 7.3 2Y 7 6.9 6.75 6.75 RBL Bank 7.7 3Y 7.5 7.7 7.2 7.2 South Indian Bank 7.3 2Y 6.75 6.7 6.2 6.2 Yes Bank 7.75 3Y 7.15 7.75 7.5 7.5 AU SF Bank 7.6 3Y 6.85 7.6 7.25 7.25 Jana SF Bank 8 3Y 7.5 8 7.77 7 Shivalik SF Bank 8.30% 1Y10M 6.5 7.25 6.75 6.75 Suryoday SF Bank 8.25% 2Y6M 7.4 7.4 8.05 7.4 Ujjivan SF Bank 7.95% 2Y 7.75 7.75 7.7 7 Unity SF Bank 8.00% 1Y 7.75 7.25 7.25 6.5 Utkarsh SF Bank 8.00% 3Y 7.75 8 7.5 7.25 slice SF Bank 7.75% 1Y6M1D 6.25 7.5 7.25 6.75 Bajaj Finance 7.30% 3Y 6.95 7.3 7.3 NA Shriram Finance 8.15% 3Y 7.5 8.1 8.1 NA What this means for senior citizens “Small finance banks and select private banks are offering relatively higher rates, particularly in short- to medium-term tenures, while traditional banks remain stable. For investors, the key is to balance returns with safety, with deposits insured up to Rs 5 lakh,” said Saurabh Jain, cofounder and chief executive officer of Stable Money.