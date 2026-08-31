September tax calendar: Key TDS, advance tax and tax audit deadlines

With the August 31 income-tax return deadline for many taxpayers ending today, the focus now shifts to a fresh set of tax compliance dates in September.

The month has key deadlines for TDS and TCS payments, advance tax and tax audit reports.

Missing these dates can result in interest, penalties or compliance complications. Taxpayers should therefore mark the relevant dates based on the nature of their income and tax obligations.

September 7: TDS and TCS payment

The first major deadline falls on September 7. Tax deducted or collected during August 2026 must generally be deposited with the central government by this date.

This applies to businesses, employers and other deductors or collectors that are required to deduct TDS or collect TCS.

Government offices follow separate payment rules in certain cases, where the tax is required to be paid on the same day without a challan. The date is also relevant for uploading certain declarations received during August under the new income-tax rules. September 14: Issue TDS certificates September 14 is the deadline for issuing the prescribed TDS certificate, Form 132, for tax deducted during July 2026. For employees and other taxpayers whose income has been subject to TDS, such certificates are important for checking whether the tax deducted has been correctly reported against their tax records. Any mismatch between the tax deducted and the tax reflected in the taxpayer's records can create problems while filing or reconciling an income-tax return.

September 15: Second advance tax instalment For taxpayers liable to pay advance tax, September 15 is perhaps the most important date in the month. The second instalment of advance tax for Tax Year 2026-27 is due on this date. For taxpayers following the regular instalment schedule, cumulative advance tax payment should reach at least 45 per cent of the estimated annual liability by September 15. Advance tax generally applies when the estimated tax payable for the year is at least Rs 10,000, subject to applicable exemptions. The broad payment schedule for taxpayers who are not under the presumptive taxation scheme is: • June 15: At least 15 per cent

• September 15: At least 45 per cent cumulatively • December 15: At least 75 per cent cumulatively • March 15: 100 per cent A taxpayer whose income has increased during the year — for example, because of capital gains, professional income, interest or other sources — should reassess the estimated tax liability before making the September payment. A shortfall in the prescribed instalment can result in interest under the applicable provisions. September 30: Tax audit reports The final major deadline comes on September 30, particularly for businesses and professionals whose accounts are subject to tax audit. Tax audit reports for Assessment Year 2026-27 are generally due one month before the corresponding income-tax return deadline. For taxpayers whose audited return is due on October 31, the audit report therefore needs to be furnished by September 30.

This can cover companies as well as eligible non-corporate taxpayers, depending on their turnover, receipts and other conditions under the tax law. Businesses should not leave the audit filing until the last few days. The audit process can involve reconciliation of books, TDS records, GST data, bank transactions and other financial information. Other September compliance to watch September 30 also covers certain other reporting requirements, including the challan-cum-statement in Form 141 for specified tax deducted during August. Certain tax-exempt entities also have an audit report deadline. This includes eligible trusts, funds, hospitals, universities and educational or medical institutions required to furnish Form 10B or Form 10BB, as applicable.

What taxpayers should do now Taxpayers do not have to worry about every September deadline. The applicable date depends on their income, profession, business structure and whether they are subject to audit or TDS obligations. A practical checklist is: • Employers and businesses: Reconcile August TDS/TCS before September 7. • Taxpayers receiving TDS certificates: Check the certificate against their tax records. • People with taxable income beyond salary: Review advance tax before September 15. • Audited businesses and professionals: Begin closing the audit well before September 30. • Trusts and institutions: Check whether Form 10B or 10BB applies.