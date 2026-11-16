SGB 2018-19 III delivers 348% return: Rs 1 lakh grows to Rs 4.48 lakh

Investors in the Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) 2018-19 Series III have seen their investment grow more than fourfold over eight years. This comes as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) fixed the final redemption price at Rs 14,024 per gram.

The tranche was issued at Rs 3,133 per gram in November 2018.

An investment of Rs 1 lakh in this series would now be worth around Rs 4.48 lakh, excluding interest earned during the holding period. This translates into an absolute capital appreciation of around 347.6 per cent.

The RBI had announced November 13, 2026, as the final redemption date for the tranche. Investors who have not yet received the proceeds should check the credit status with their issuing bank or financial institution.

How much have investors earned? The SGB 2018-19 Series III was issued on November 13, 2018, at Rs 3,133 per gram for online subscribers. The final redemption price of Rs 14,024 has been calculated using the simple average of the closing prices of 999-purity gold published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA) for November 10, 11 and 12, 2026. The difference between the issue price and redemption value is Rs 10,891 per gram. For an investor who purchased bonds worth Rs 1 lakh at the original issue price, the investment would have grown to around Rs 4.48 lakh at redemption. This calculation does not include the interest component, which adds to the overall return.

Interest income adds to the returns Apart from the rise in gold prices, SGB investors receive a fixed interest rate of 2.5 per cent per annum on the initial investment. The interest is paid twice a year and is credited directly to the investor's bank account. Unlike gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which do not offer periodic interest, SGBs provide an additional income stream. However, the interest is taxable under the investor's applicable income tax slab. The interest component should therefore be considered separately when calculating post-tax returns. What about capital gains tax? The tax treatment of SGBs depends on how and when investors exit. Redemption on maturity: Capital gains arising from redemption after the completion of the eight-year tenure are exempt from income tax for individual investors.

Premature redemption: Investors can seek redemption through the RBI after five years, on scheduled interest payment dates. Capital gains on such redemption are exempt for individuals. Sale in the secondary market: Investors selling SGBs on stock exchanges before maturity may have to pay capital gains tax, depending on the holding period and applicable tax rules. The distinction is important because selling an SGB on the exchange is not the same as redeeming it directly through the RBI. Should investors consider SGBs for future investments? SGBs were introduced as an alternative to holding physical gold. Issued by the RBI on behalf of the central government, these securities are denominated in grams of gold and track domestic gold prices.