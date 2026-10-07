Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor lease Mumbai flat for ₹2.5 lakh a month

Actor Shakti Kapoor and his daughter, actor Shraddha Kapoor, have leased out a 1,050 sq ft apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi area to Akshat Khetan for a monthly rent of ₹2.5 lakh, according to the registered leave and licence agreement accessed by CRE Matrix.

The agreement for the flat on the third floor of Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower was registered on June 26, 2026. The 36-month lease commenced on July 1, 2026, and will run until June 30, 2029.

Rent to rise 5% every year

The monthly rent is fixed at ₹2.5 lakh for the first 12 months. It will increase by 5% every year to ₹2.625 lakh during the second year and ₹2.756 lakh during the final 12 months.

Over the full three-year period, the agreement provides for total rental payments of approximately ₹94.58 lakh. The tenant has also paid an interest-free refundable security deposit of ₹7.5 lakh. Apartment in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower The leased property is a residential apartment measuring 1,050 sq ft in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower, located on G B Sakpal Marg and San Guruji Marg in Mahalaxmi East, Mumbai. The apartment is furnished and includes a sofa, chairs, cupboards, four air-conditioners, a water purifier, refrigerator, washing machine, gas stove, hob, chimney, dining table and other furniture and appliances, according to the agreement. The agreement specifies that the premises can be used only for residential purposes.

Lock-in period of one year The lease carries a 12-month lock-in period. During this period, neither party can seek to terminate the agreement without the consequences specified in the contract. After the lock-in period, either party can terminate the agreement by giving 30 days' written notice, subject to the other terms of the agreement. BOMB6-9800-2026. Shakti and Shraddha to bear maintenance Under the agreement, the licensors will bear the maintenance charges, rates, taxes, levies, assessments and non-occupancy charges related to the apartment. The tenant, meanwhile, will pay electricity charges directly based on consumption. The registered document was executed by Shakti Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor as licensors and Akshat Khetan as the licensee.