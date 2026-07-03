Shapoorji Pallonji launches 720-home Pune project; prices from Rs 85 lakh

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) has expanded its residential footprint in Pune with the launch of Vyomora, a 25-acre housing project in Hinjawadi, marking its third residential development in the city's IT-driven micro-market.

The project's first phase will comprise 720 apartments across five residential towers, offering 2 BHK, 3 BHK and 3 BHK duplex homes. Prices start at Rs 84.99 lakh (all-inclusive).

The launch comes as developers continue to deepen their presence in Pune's western corridor, where sustained demand from IT professionals and improving infrastructure have kept residential activity buoyant.

Located in Hinjawadi, Pune's largest IT hub, the project is close to major technology campuses including Infosys, Wipro, TCS, HCL Technologies, Persistent Systems, Accenture, Cognizant, Capgemini, Tech Mahindra and IBM. The location is also expected to benefit from infrastructure projects such as the under-construction Metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi–Civil Court), the proposed Ring Road, the Connecting Link Expressway and the proposed Mumbai-Pune High-Speed Rail corridor.

Spread over nearly 25 acres, Vyomora has been planned as a low-density residential community with a focus on open spaces and lifestyle amenities. The development will feature a clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, yoga studio, spa and salon, mini theatre, digital dome, indoor games, cricket simulator, co-working space, library, guest suites, senior citizen zone and children's play areas. "Hinjawadi has emerged as one of India's most compelling residential destinations, driven by world-class infrastructure, a thriving employment ecosystem and evolving lifestyle aspirations," said Sriram Mahadevan, CEO, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, and Managing Director, Joyville by Shapoorji Housing. He added that the company has witnessed strong demand for its earlier projects in the micro-market and sees long-term growth potential in Pune's western corridor.

Hinjawadi has emerged as one of Pune's fastest-growing residential markets, supported by its large IT workforce, expanding social infrastructure and upcoming connectivity projects. Improved access to business parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities and retail hubs has further strengthened homebuyer demand in the area. Key highlights: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate's Vyomora launch With Vyomora, SPRE is strengthening its presence in Pune as it continues to focus on developing integrated residential communities in high-growth urban markets. The launch also reflects developers' continued confidence in Pune, which remains among India's most active housing markets driven by end-user demand and infrastructure-led growth.

Developer: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Project name: Vyomora

Location: Hinjawadi, Pune

Launch date: July 3, 2026

Project size: Approximately 25 acres

Project type: Low-density residential community

SPRE's presence: Third residential project by SPRE in Hinjawadi Phase 1 details Five residential towers

720 apartments

Configurations:

2 BHK

3 BHK

3 BHK duplex

Starting price: Rs 84.99 lakh (all-inclusive) Location advantages Situated in Hinjawadi, Pune's largest IT and business hub

Close to major employers including:

Infosys

Wipro

TCS

HCL Technologies

Persistent Systems

Accenture

Cognizant

Capgemini

Tech Mahindra

IBM Connectivity Mumbai–Pune Highway (NH48)

Under-construction Pune Metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi–Civil Court)

Proposed Ring Road

Connecting Link Expressway

Proposed Mumbai–Pune High-Speed Rail station Key amenities