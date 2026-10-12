Shopping scams: How to spot warning signs, avoid fraud this festival season

Online shopping scams are becoming harder to spot, with fraudsters using fake websites, misleading advertisements, bogus customer-care numbers and fraudulent payment requests to cheat buyers. The GSM Association (GSMA) India Consumer Scam Report 2026 found that 12 per cent of Indian respondents had been scammed in the previous year. Online shopping scams accounted for 33 per cent of reported scam types in India.

Recognise the warning signs

Shopping fraud takes several forms: Fake websites, social media sellers who disappear after receiving advance payments, counterfeit products, empty parcels, bogus delivery charges and fraudsters who pose as customer support agents offering refunds.

“The lure is usually a bargain, while urgency or requests to pay outside a trusted platform are often the warning signs,” says Prashant Mali, advocate and cyber, artificial intelligence (AI) and privacy law expert.

Scammers also impersonate well-known brands, offering huge discounts to steal money or payment details. “Use the official app or website, verify the seller, and never share one-time passwords (OTPs) or download apps to claim offers or refunds. A professional-looking ad isn’t proof of legitimacy,” says Mali.

Buyers do not need to scan someone’s quick response (QR) code or enter their Unified Payments Interface (UPI) personal identification number (PIN) to receive money. Before approving a payment, check the recipient, amount and instructions. Scanning a QR code does not normally debit money, but authorising the payment does.

Check the website, seller

Fraudsters create websites with addresses that resemble those of genuine brands, copy their logos and images, and promote them through online advertisements. They use them to steal money or card details.

Check the web address carefully, verify the seller’s legal name and contact details, and read the return policy. “A padlock symbol does not guarantee a website is genuine. Avoid sites that accept payments only to a personal UPI identifier (ID) and have no clear return policy. When in doubt, access the retailer through its official app or website,” says Srinivas L, joint managing director (MD) and joint chief executive officer (CEO), 63SATS Cybertech.

Verify parcels before paying

Fraudsters may use leaked personal data to send unsolicited cash-on-delivery (COD) parcels in the hope that someone at home will pay. Others send counterfeit or worthless goods against genuine orders.

“Before paying, match the parcel details with your shopping app. Refuse unsolicited deliveries and never share an OTP to cancel an order. Use open-box delivery where available and record a video while unboxing. For disputes, contact the National Consumer Helpline at 1915,” says Srinivas.

Use official customer-care contacts

Fraudsters plant fake helpline numbers online and pose as customer-care executives. They may ask buyers to install screen-sharing apps, share OTPs, enter UPI PINs or scan QR codes to process refunds. Nobody needs a buyer’s PIN to give them money.

“Use contact details listed on the official app or website. Report suspicious messages through Chakshu on the Sanchar Saathi portal and financial fraud immediately on 1930. The GSMA report shows 67 per cent of victims who lost money recover nothing, so speed matters,” says Srinivas.

Check apps before downloading

Counterfeit apps resemble those of established retailers. Fraudsters use them to collect banking details, passwords and other sensitive information, or to induce fraudulent payments.

Download apps only from official app stores, preferably through the retailer’s website. Check the developer’s name, reviews and requested permissions. “Be wary of apps seeking access to contacts, messages or call logs. Never share your UPI PIN, card PIN or OTP to receive a refund,” says Dhruv Kaushal, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Treat sponsored ads with caution

Fraudsters use paid advertisements on search engines and social media to promote fake shopping websites, counterfeit products and deals that appear too good to be true. A sponsored advertisement does not guarantee that a seller is genuine. Scammers copy brand websites and use similar web addresses to steal money and personal information.

“Type the retailer’s address yourself and check its business details, customer-care number, privacy policy and refund terms. Avoid unfamiliar websites and pay through trusted platforms whenever possible,” says Kaushal.

Verify vouchers and cashback offers

Scammers use discounted gift cards, shopping vouchers and cashback offers to lure buyers into making advance payments or sharing financial details. The initial payment may be small, but fraudsters can misuse card details, OTPs and login credentials to steal more.

“Buy vouchers only from official websites, apps or authorised partners. Be wary of unsolicited offers that create urgency, and never share your card details, card verification value (CVV), OTP or gift card codes to claim a deal,” says Kaushal.

What to do after a scam • Call 1930 immediately to report the fraud • Alert your bank and ask about stopping or freezing the money • File a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal • Save transaction IDs, payment receipts, screenshots, website links and chats • Change compromised passwords and block or replace affected cards • Monitor bank and payment accounts for suspicious activity Source: King Stubb & Kasiva