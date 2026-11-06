Singer Sonu Nigam buys 3,055 sq ft Mumbai apartment for Rs 44.3 crore

Singer Sonu Nigam has purchased a 3,055 sq ft apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs 44.3 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Liases Foras, a property consulting firm.

The deed of apartment was registered on October 30, 2026. The property is located on the 12th floor of Vartamaan, a residential building on Juhu Versova Link Road in Andheri West, formerly known as Mannat.

The apartment, numbered 16, has a carpet area of 3,055 sq ft (283.82 square metres) and comes with four car parking spaces. The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 2.658 crore, while the registration fee was Rs 30,000.

Based on the stated consideration and carpet area, the deal values the apartment at approximately Rs 1.45 lakh per sq ft. The seller is Monish Mangalkumar Darda, represented in the transaction by registered specific power of attorney holder Kalpana Monish Darda. The deed identifies Nigam, 53, as the purchaser and Darda, 62, as the vendor. The four parking spaces comprise two spaces on the stilt floor and two in the upper basement. Each is stated to measure 10 square metres. The agreement also records an area of 340.57 square metres (3,664.53 sq ft), in addition to the apartment's stated carpet area. The property is situated on land measuring approximately 1,516 square metres in Versova village, within the Mumbai Suburban district. The building is governed by Vartamaan Condominium.

Sonu Nigam has built up a varied property portfolio in Mumbai, with reported transactions spanning residential and commercial real estate as well as land in Karjat. In March 2023, he purchased two commercial office units on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, with a combined area of 5,547 sq ft, for a total amount of Rs 11.37 crore. The two offices were valued at Rs 5.83 crore and Rs 5.54 crore, respectively. In June 2024, he sold a 2,131 sq ft commercial property on Dattaji Salve Marg in Andheri West for Rs 7 crore; the transaction also included two parking spaces.

In December 2025, he leased out a 4,257 sq ft commercial unit at Trade Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex, Santacruz East, for a monthly rent of Rs 19 lakh. The five-year lease provided for an escalation in rent, taking the monthly payment to around Rs 20 lakh in the second year, followed by annual increases. His property acquisitions also include a significant commercial investment in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC). In November 2023, Nigam purchased a 3,082 sq ft commercial office space in BKC for Rs 14.30 crore. He subsequently sold the property for Rs 18 crore in 2026, reportedly making a gain of around Rs 3.70 crore before transaction costs and taxes.