Singer Vishal Mishra buys 4 flats in Mumbai's Andheri West for ₹22.25 crore

Bollywood singer Vishal Mishra has bought four residential apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a combined ₹22.25 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

Vishal Mishra acquired four residential apartments across two floors in Oberoi Sky Heights Co-operative Housing Society. According to the registration documents, the transactions involved multiple sellers and collectively amounted to ₹22.25 crore. In addition to the apartments, the purchase included three stilt parking spaces and two terraces. Mishra also paid approximately ₹1.33 crore in stamp duty, and the transactions were registered on October 26, 2026.

"The properties have a reported combined built-up area of 4,058.21 sq ft and a super built-up area of 5,071 sq ft. The largest transaction involved two apartments combined into a duplex unit spanning two floors. This unit alone accounts for a built-up area of 1,640.63 sq ft and a super built-up area of 2,050 sq ft. Mishra acquired the duplex for approximately ₹9.30 crore," said CRE Matrix in a note.

The duplex unit accounted for approximately ₹9.30 crore of the total transaction value. In another transaction, Mishra purchased an apartment for approximately ₹4.27 crore. This apartment has a built-up area of 880.27 sq ft and a super built-up area of 1,100 sq ft. The singer acquired another apartment with a built-up area of 971 sq ft for approximately ₹4.02 crore. The fourth transaction involved an apartment measuring 760.25 sq ft in built-up area and 950 sq ft in super built-up area, which Mishra purchased for approximately ₹4.67 crore. Together, the four transactions amount to ₹22.25 crore. Apart from the residential apartments, the property documents mention two terraces and three stilt parking spaces as part of the purchase.