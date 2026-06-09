When you hear the term investment, you assume that something complicated is going to come your way. It is difficult only if you don’t plan. Check this guide to know how beginners can build an investment plan to secure their future.

Why invest?

Goal Time Instrument Downpayment for property 3-4 years Debt mutual funds, short-duration funds Children’s education 10 years Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, PPF, Mutual Funds Wealth creation 10- 15 years Mutual Funds, Gold ETF, Gold, property Retirement 20-30 years NPS, PPF, Gold ETF, Mutual Funds, Property, Gold Before investing, first set your goals and the deadline by which you want to achieve it. You may have to save money to fulfil your wish list that may include objectives like children’s education, foreign vacations, retirement planning or buying a property. While you may get loans, they have heavy interest rates. Hence, using part of your savings and taking a loan only if needed for big expenses is always recommended.

Track your expenses Track your essential monthly expenses. These will include your expenses of food, groceries, travel, home loan EMI, rent, school fees and insurance. Once these are calculated, the remaining money should be the basis of your investment. Out of that amount, you have to allocate a part of the remaining money aside that will be helpful at times of crisis. Once there is clarity on how much are the monthly outflows, one can set aside the excess as the emergency fund, your safety net. Build your emergency fund The first step towards saving money is building an emergency fund. This has to start from the time you earn your first salary. After calculating expenses, start building the emergency fund. The target varies across age groups, marital status, number of dependents and stability of job.

For a single person with no dependents, the target of the emergency fund should be at least three months of expenses.

For a married couple with children, the target fund should be between six to 12 months of expenses.

For a freelancer, a businessman or a person with an unstable job, the target should be more than 12 months. The emergency fund should be initially saved in a separate savings account so that it can be easily accessible at the time of need. Remember you can never touch the fund unless it is an emergency. The money that you are left with should be used for investment.

How much risk can you take? When building your investment plan, calculate the amount of risk that you can take that will not impact your life in a big way. High return products are associated with high risks — gauge if you are capable of taking such risks. Start with Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a way by which an amount of money can be invested in mutual funds in fixed intervals: One week, one month, one quarter or six months. The amount is deducted from the investor’s bank account. In a SIP, mutual fund units are allotted on the basis of the Net Asset Value (NAV) on the date of the investment. In case an investor person fails to pay the SIP on time, no penalty will be levied on him/her. With SIP, investors can create wealth over time. Irrespective of the amount of money left, you should start investing as early as possible. The(SIP) is a way by which an amount of money can be invested in mutual funds in fixed intervals: One week, one month, one quarter or six months. The amount is deducted from the investor’s bank account. In a SIP, mutual fund units are allotted on the basis of the Net Asset Value (NAV) on the date of the investment. In case an investor person fails to pay the SIP on time, no penalty will be levied on him/her. With SIP, investors can create wealth over time.

Invest in a various asset classes Do not invest all your money in the same asset class. Owing to the cyclical nature of the market, having all investment in the same asset class may be risky. One should invest across classes: Real estate, equities, commodities and fixed income. Track your investments and be regular Track your investments and make changes if need be. Also, as a rule, invest regularly. FAQs What to do before investing? Make a plan as to where, until what time and for what purpose. This will help better choose the investment product. What usually goes wrong when people make investments? Choosing the wrong product is a mistake that many people make when they plan to invest. If they are not well aware of the product, they may become victims of misselling. That will add a dent to their wealth pool rather than helping it grow.