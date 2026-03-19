SIP of ₹25 lakh turns ₹1.9 cr in 21 yrs: Canara Robeco Large & Mid Cap Fund

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund’s Large and Mid Cap Fund has completed 21 years, delivering a 16.46% compounded annual return since inception, even as its recent performance has trailed benchmark indices, according to data released by the fund house.

Strong long-term track record

Since its launch in March 2005, the fund has demonstrated consistent long-term wealth creation.

A ₹10,000 lump sum investment at inception would have grown to ₹2.44 lakh now, compared to ₹1.57 lakh for the benchmark, reflecting meaningful outperformance over nearly two decades.

A monthly SIP investment of ₹10,000 since inception—amounting to ₹25.2 lakh invested—would have grown to ₹1.97 crore, translating into an XIRR of 16.89%.

Recent performance under pressure However, the fund’s shorter-term performance has lagged its benchmark. 1-year return: 12.64% vs 20.18% (benchmark) 3-year return: 16.23% vs 20.59% 5-year return: 13.73% vs 17.07% This divergence highlights a broader trend where some actively managed funds have struggled to match benchmark returns during recent market rallies. Balanced investment approach The fund invests across both large-cap and mid-cap stocks, with 35–65% allocation to each segment, aiming to balance stability with growth. The Scheme can allocate 35% to 65% of the total assets towards Large Cap equity and equity related instruments, 35% to 65% of the total assets in Mid Cap equity and equity related instruments*, and 0% to 30% of the total assets towards other equity and equity related instruments, debt and money

market instruments. The scheme can also invest in InviTs 0% to 10% of the total assets. Large-cap stocks provide resilience during volatile periods, while mid-caps offer higher growth potential. The strategy focuses on identifying businesses with strong fundamentals and scalable models. Category sees strong inflows The large and mid-cap category continues to attract investors. As of February 28, 2026, the Assets Under Management (AUM) of Canara Robeco Large and Mid Cap Fund was Rs. 24,730.52 crore. The fund is managed by Shridatta Bhandwaldar (CIO - Equities), and Amit Nadekar, Senior Fund Manager "Large and Midcap Fund category at Mutual Fund Industry level has touched an AUM of Rs. 3,31,893 crore as on February 28, 2026. It witnessed an AUM growth of 37% YoY in February 2026 with a 162% growth in AUM in the last 3 years i.e. February 2023 to February 2026. The total folio count of the large and mid cap fund category as on February 28, 2026 was 1.35 crores. Even in the current financial year (i.e. April 1, 2025 to February 28, 2026 the category has witnessed strong inflows of Rs. 68,718 crores, reflecting strong investor interest," said Gaurav Goyal, Head – Sales and Marketing, Canara Robeco Asset Management Company.