Many people start investing early in their working lives to avoid financial stress after retirement. But household expenses, loans and other commitments often lead people to postpone investing. Such delays can prove costly over time, particularly for those investing in mutual funds through systematic investment plans (SIPs).

The reason is compounding, where returns earned on investments themselves begin generating further returns. The longer the investment period, the greater the potential to build a sizeable corpus.

Experts say that apart from starting early for retirement, increasing SIP contributions as income rises can also be beneficial.

How much can a ₹5,000 SIP build?

Suppose an investor starts a monthly SIP of ₹5,000 and continues investing until the age of 60. For this illustration, an annual return of 12 per cent has been assumed.

If the SIP is started at age 25 and continued until 60, the estimated corpus could reach around ₹2.73 crore. Starting at age 30 could result in a corpus of around ₹1.53 crore, while beginning at 35 could build around ₹84.31 lakh. If the investment begins at age 40, the estimated corpus could be around ₹45.56 lakh. Starting at 45 could result in around ₹23.57 lakh. Age when investment starts Investment period Total investment Estimated corpus 25 years 35 years ₹21 lakh ₹2.73 crore 30 years 30 years ₹18 lakh ₹1.53 crore 35 years 25 years ₹15 lakh ₹84.31 lakh 40 years 20 years ₹12 lakh ₹45.56 lakh 45 years 15 years ₹9 lakh ₹23.57 lakh Note: The calculation assumes a monthly investment of ₹5,000 and an annual return of 12 per cent.

How costly can a 10-year delay be? The figures above show how significantly the age at which an investor starts can affect the retirement corpus. Consider two investors who start SIPs at ages 25 and 35. The first would invest a total of ₹21 lakh over 35 years, while the second would invest ₹15 lakh over 25 years. The difference in their total investment is only ₹6 lakh. But by age 60, the first investor could accumulate around ₹2.73 crore, while the second could have around ₹84.31 lakh. A delay of just 10 years could therefore result in a difference of nearly ₹1.89 crore in the retirement corpus. The primary reason is compounding, as the first investor’s money gets an additional 10 years to grow.

How much should you increase your SIP with age? Starting early is important, but another question arises: if an investor starts late, should the SIP amount also be increased every year? Experts say increasing investments as income rises can be beneficial, but there is no single rule that applies to everyone. The appropriate increase depends on the investor’s income and financial circumstances. According to A Balasubramanian, managing director and chief executive officer of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, investors should consider salary increases, household expenses, outstanding debt and their emergency fund before raising investments. The SIP amount should be increased only to a level that can be sustained comfortably over time, he said.

A K Nigam, chief executive officer of BPN Fincap, said salaried investors below 35 whose incomes are rising rapidly could consider increasing their SIP contributions by 12-15 per cent every year. For investors between 35 and 50, an annual increase of 8-10 per cent could be considered, while those above 50 could look at an increase of around 5 per cent. People with irregular incomes can increase their SIP contributions whenever their earnings rise. However, the appropriate rate of increase will depend on each investor’s financial position and risk-taking ability. How can you continue SIPs for the long term? Starting early and increasing the investment amount are not enough. Continuing the SIP over a long period is equally important.

During stock market declines, many investors consider stopping their SIPs. Doing so can affect long-term financial goals. According to Mohit Gang, cofounder of Moneyfront, investors should take a long-term rather than short-term view while investing through SIPs. This gives compounding more time to work. Gang said SIP calculators can help investors understand how relatively small monthly investments can grow into a sizeable corpus over time. He also suggested linking investments to specific goals such as retirement, children’s education or buying a house rather than focusing only on returns. This can help investors remain disciplined and continue their SIPs over long periods. During market declines, investors should avoid stopping SIPs in haste and instead consider their financial goals and investment horizon, he said.