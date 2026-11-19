India's six publicly listed Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) distributed a combined ₹3,234 crore to more than 5.25 lakh unitholders in the second quarter of FY27, according to data released by the Indian REITs Association. The distribution was nearly 39% higher than the ₹2,331 crore paid out in Q2 FY26, when five REITs were listed. In Q2 FY25, the four listed REITs distributed ₹1,383 crore.

The six listed trusts are Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Nexus Select Trust, Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT.

The sector's gross assets under management (AUM) stood at more than ₹3.30 lakh crore as of Q2 FY27. Its combined market capitalisation exceeded ₹2.09 lakh crore as of November 17, 2026.

Together, the six REITs manage more than 215 million sq ft of Grade A office and retail space across India. Since their inception, they have distributed more than ₹38,000 crore to unitholders. The rise in quarterly distributions comes alongside an increase in the number of listed REITs. Knowledge Realty Trust and Bagmane Prime Office REIT have joined the four earlier listed trusts, expanding the range of listed property assets available to investors. “The distribution of ₹3,234 crore during the quarter reflects the strength of India's REIT sector and its underlying assets,” said Shirish Godbole, chief executive officer of Knowledge Realty Trust and chairperson of the Indian REITs Association.

He said demand for office space from Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and front-office enterprises was supporting the sector. Healthy occupancy levels and rental collections, he added, were helping sustain distributions to investors. REITs allow investors to gain exposure to income-generating commercial real estate without having to buy and manage an entire property. Investors purchase units listed on stock exchanges, while the trust owns and manages a portfolio of properties and distributes income to unitholders. The quarterly distribution figure is an aggregate payout across the six trusts. It should not be confused with the return earned by an individual investor. The actual income received depends on the number of units held and the distribution declared by the particular REIT.

Investors should also distinguish between distributions and total returns. A REIT's total return includes both the income distributed and any change in the market price of its units. Unit prices can rise or fall with interest rates, property valuations, occupancy, rental growth and broader market conditions. The distribution figure alone does not establish whether payouts have increased on a like-for-like basis across the trusts. The sector's expansion from four listed REITs in Q2 FY25 to six in Q2 FY27 also contributes to the increase in the aggregate amount distributed. For investors evaluating REITs, factors such as occupancy, tenant concentration, lease expiries, debt levels, borrowing costs, rental escalations and the quality of the underlying properties remain important. Distributions are not fixed or guaranteed.