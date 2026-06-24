Smallcap funds are rising: Should investors raise the exposure now?

Smallcap funds have risen 24.7 per cent over the past three months after underperforming since September 2024. The sharp rebound may tempt investors to increase exposure, but this category suits only those who can withstand high volatility and stay invested through long periods of weak performance.

What is driving the rally

"Stronger fourth-quarter financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26) earnings growth in smallcap companies, compared with largecap companies, has supported the rally," says Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund.

Resilient earnings in select pockets such as exports, semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), renewables, capital goods and energy have helped prices catch up with fundamentals.

"The earlier market correction made valuations more reasonable in select areas such as financials, consumer discretionary, agri-inputs and speciality chemicals," says Sambre. It also improved the risk-reward equation.

Several smallcap companies are benefiting from structural growth opportunities across manufacturing, power-related capital expenditure, financialisation, healthcare and discretionary consumption.

"Government support through capital expenditure and production-linked incentive (PLI) initiatives has provided underlying earnings visibility," says Rohit Tandon, senior fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund.

Sentiment has improved on expectations of a possible resolution to the US-Iran conflict. Concerns around a sustained escalation in crude oil prices have declined. Healthy domestic investor inflows have supported the smallcap category.

Smallcap companies are also sensitive to macroeconomic variables such as interest rates, inflation and borrowing costs. Higher inflation, rising input costs or weaker demand could put pressure on margins and profitability.

"Earnings disappointments in businesses where valuations have moved ahead of fundamentals could restrict further upside," says Sambre.

The biggest risk is a moderation in earnings growth. The sustainability of the rally will ultimately depend on companies delivering in line with elevated market expectations.

Negative factors that could obstruct the rally

"These businesses can have a long runway for market-share gains and earnings growth," says Sambre.

Many smallcap businesses operate in niche, underpenetrated or emerging segments.

"They provide early access to potential future leaders and to India's broader structural growth story," says Tandon.

Smallcap funds give investors access to businesses that can grow much faster than the broader economy.

"While valuations have corrected, they are still not cheap on an absolute basis," says Tandon.

"Continued foreign institutional investor (FII) selling and tightening liquidity could restrict further gains," says Sambre.

This category has also garnered a favourable track record.

They also enable investors to diversify their portfolios because their return drivers are different from those of largecaps.

"Experienced fund managers have greater opportunities to identify attractive businesses and outperform benchmarks over a market cycle," says Jiral Mehta, senior manager-research, FundsIndia.

Smallcap funds also offer opportunities to generate alpha because of lower analyst coverage and market inefficiencies.

Smallcap funds also offer exposure to structural growth themes that may not yet be adequately represented in largecap indices, such as electronics manufacturing, digital commerce, health insurance, capital-market platforms and specialised industrial businesses.

Smallcap business models tend to be more exposed to technological disruption, changes in industry structure and rising competitive intensity. Smallcap companies are generally more volatile and more vulnerable to company-specific setbacks than largecap businesses.

Investor interest in smallcap funds is also supported by the availability of opportunities in a universe that remains relatively under-researched compared with largecap companies. This gives active fund managers scope to identify quality businesses and generate alpha over the benchmark.

"Historical evidence suggests that a reasonable number of actively managed smallcap funds have consistently outperformed their benchmark indices over longer periods," says Mehta.

During periods of abundant liquidity, valuations may rise sharply.

"Liquidity risk is also higher, especially in stressed market phases when exits can become difficult," says Tandon. Earnings in smallcap companies can be more cyclical and less predictable.

Return outcomes in smallcaps tend to be skewed, with a small number of winners driving overall performance.

"Business quality varies widely, with many companies having limited track records, weaker balance sheets or governance challenges," says Tandon.

Execution and leverage risks are more pronounced in the smallcap segment.

"These companies may also have limited management depth and weaker access to capital," says Sambre.

"They can also correct significantly when sentiment weakens or liquidity tightens," says Sambre.

Are they right for you?

Smallcap funds suit investors with a high tolerance for volatility.

"They also suit those with a long investment horizon and the ability to manage drawdowns," says Tandon.

These funds are best avoided by investors with a low-risk appetite or a short investment horizon. They are also unsuitable for investors who need capital stability or predictable returns.