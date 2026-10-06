Sonu Nigam buys two Andheri offices for ₹16 cr, adds to ₹1 cr Aston office

Playback singer Sonu Nigam has purchased two commercial units measuring nearly 3,886 sq ft in Mumbai’s Andheri West for ₹16 crore, adding to a ₹1 crore office he bought in the same building just weeks earlier, according to property documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

According to the registered agreement for sale reviewed for the transaction, Nigam purchased two units on the first floor of the Aston building in Sundervan Complex, Lokhandwala Road, Andheri West, from Singular Health Private Limited. The deal was registered on August 6, 2026.

The two units have a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 sq ft and come with four car parking spaces in the basement stack-parking system. The consideration for the transaction was ₹16 crore, while stamp duty amounted to ₹96 lakh.

Second purchase in the same building The latest transaction comes shortly after Nigam bought another commercial unit in the same Aston building from the same seller. On August 6, 2026, he purchased a 258.33 sq ft ground-floor commercial unit for ₹1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. That transaction attracted ₹6 lakh in stamp duty and a ₹30,000 registration fee. With the latest ₹16 crore purchase, Nigam's acquisitions in the Aston building now total ₹17 crore, covering approximately 4,144 sq ft of carpet area across three commercial units. The building's cooperative society had issued a no-objection certificate for the sale, according to a July 2026 letter included in the registration documents.