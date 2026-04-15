Spain opens path to legal work for 500,000 undocumented migrants: Details

Spain has announced a migrant amnesty that could regularise the status of up to half a million undocumented workers, offering a sharply different policy at a time when much of Europe -- a top destination for Indian migrants -- is tightening borders.

Spain opens legal pathway for undocumented migrants

According to the Associated Press (AP), the Spanish government has finalised a measure that will allow immigrants living and working without authorisation to apply for legal status. The move is being positioned as both an economic necessity and a social correction.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez described the policy as “an act of justice and a necessity”, emphasising that individuals already contributing to the economy should be brought into the formal system, where they can work under equal conditions and pay taxes.

Who stands to benefit The government estimates that around 500,000 undocumented migrants could be eligible under the scheme, although some analysts believe the actual number of people living informally in Spain could be as high as 800,000. Many of these migrants come from Latin America and African countries and are already employed in labour-intensive sectors such as agriculture, tourism and hospitality, and domestic and informal services. These sectors have long relied on migrant labour, often outside formal regulatory frameworks. Key eligibility criteria The amnesty is not universal and comes with defined entry conditions. According to Spain’s migration ministry, applicants must:

Have entered Spain before January 1, 2026

Prove continuous residence in the country for at least five months

Provide documentation (public or private) to support their stay

Have no criminal record Eligible applicants will be granted a one-year residency and work permit, allowing them to transition into formal employment and legal residency channels. Migration Minister Elma Saiz stated that applications will open both online and in person starting April 20. Spain vs Europe Spain’s decision stands in contrast to the broader European policy trend, where governments have increasingly focused on curbing new arrivals and accelerating deportations.

Across the European Union, immigration debates have tilted towards enforcement, border controls, and asylum restrictions. Spain’s approach, instead, acknowledges an existing undocumented workforce and seeks to integrate it into the legal economy. The move also diverges from stricter immigration stances seen in other parts of the world, including past policies under Donald Trump, where enforcement and deportation were prioritised. Why Spain is taking this route The rationale behind the amnesty appears to be both economic and administrative: Labour shortages: Key sectors such as agriculture and tourism face persistent workforce gaps. Tax base expansion: Formalising undocumented workers brings them into the tax net.

Regulatory clarity: Legal status enables better enforcement of labour laws and protections. By converting informal workers into documented employees, Spain is attempting to align labour demand with migration realities. A recurring policy tool This is not Spain’s first such exercise. The country has implemented similar regularisation drives six times between 1986 and 2005. These past efforts were also aimed at integrating undocumented populations into the formal economy. The recurrence suggests that periodic amnesty has been used as a structural policy tool rather than a one-off intervention. What this means While the current scheme is unlikely to directly benefit most Indian migrants, given that Spain’s undocumented population is largely from Latin America and Africa, it signals a broader shift in how some economies are approaching migration.