Third, in this article, let’s focus on RIAs who strictly operate only under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)'s Fixed-Fee structure. In this article, we are ignoring RIAs who charge a fee which is 1 per cent per annum of the client’s assets under management or any other such percentage. A typical fixed-fee RIA engagement is designed for normal situations with a very limited amount of work by the RIA. It is designed this way to keep the fee low so that clients do not hesitate to engage with an RIA. Death of the treasurer is an abnormal situation which requires a massive amount of work by the RIA. The amount of work that the RIA puts into a typical engagement would get used up well before all the funds get transferred to the poet’s name. So, instruct your spouse to request the RIA to find a way to mitigate the problem in the first year of the engagement. The normal way to mitigate this problem is to do a premature renewal of the engagement. Renewals are usually at the end of a year. But in this case, it is highly likely to be necessary to renew the engagement well before that. Also request your spouse to renew the engagement with the RIA from the second year onwards. This is not essential where the client is a treasurer, but it is critical where the client is a poet.