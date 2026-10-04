Street signs: AMC bets on peers, Nifty eyes near 22,200 support level

There’s an interesting bet taking shape in Quant MF portfolios. Over the past two-three months, the asset manager has been steadily increasing its exposure to its peers. ICICI Prudential AMC and Nippon Life India AMC have now emerged among the top holdings across several of its schemes. Together, the two stocks account for nearly 20 per cent of Quant MF’s BFSI Fund and Consumption Fund. They also feature prominently in its Focused Fund, Large Cap Fund, ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Flexicap Fund and ESG Integration Strategy Fund, with each carrying over 6 per cent exposure to either of the two listed AMCs. With heightened volatility in equity markets creating fresh opportunities, it will be interesting to watch how long these AMC stocks remain among the largest holdings in the dynamically managed portfolios.