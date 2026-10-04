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Street signs: AMC bets on peers, Nifty eyes near 22,200 support level

Quant MF builds sizable positions in ICICI Prudential AMC and Nippon Life India AMC across multiple schemes

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Quant MF has increased its exposure to peer AMCs ICICI Prudential AMC and Nippon Life India AMC across several schemes.
Abhishek KumarShilpa Rangarajan
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2026 | 10:33 PM IST
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AMC bets on peers
 
There’s an interesting bet taking shape in Quant MF portfolios. Over the past two-three months, the asset manager has been steadily increasing its exposure to its peers. ICICI Prudential AMC and Nippon Life India AMC have now emerged among the top holdings across several of its schemes. Together, the two stocks account for nearly 20 per cent of Quant MF’s BFSI Fund and Consumption Fund. They also feature prominently in its Focused Fund, Large Cap Fund, ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Flexicap Fund and ESG Integration Strategy Fund, with each carrying over 6 per cent exposure to either of the two listed AMCs. With heightened volatility in equity markets creating fresh opportunities, it will be interesting to watch how long these AMC stocks remain among the largest holdings in the dynamically managed portfolios.
 
IPO spree Pauses: No big launches this week
 
The heightened activity in the primary market has come to a grinding halt, at least for this week, with no mainboard IPO launches. The pause comes amid the inauspicious Shradh period. According to people involved in some of the planned IPOs, select large prospective issuers are also holding back launches as they wait for more favourable market conditions to seek better valuations, people familiar with the matter said. In the midst of a muted start to October, two open IPOs have positive grey market premiums. Nityas Gems and Jewellery is up 4 per cent on the grey market, while Vishal Nirmiti is up 9 per cent.
 
Nifty eyes bounce near 22,200 support level
 
The Nifty 50 starts the new week near key support after the eighth-straight losing streak. According to analysts, the 22,180–22,200 zone will be a key support for Nifty 50 this week. "The 22200-22000 band remains an immediate and all-important support," said Hitesh Rathi of Angel One. Highlighting the same support levels, Om Mehra of SAMCO Securities said that mean reversion remains possible from the extreme oversold zone.  According to Choice Institutional Equities, the 200-Week Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 22,380.81 provided an important cushion and a "sustained hold above this level could lead to some consolidation or technical recovery, while a decisive breakdown could increase downside pressure.
 
   

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Topics :Mutual FundStreet SignsQuant fundsICICI MFICICI Prudential AMC

First Published: Oct 04 2026 | 10:33 PM IST

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