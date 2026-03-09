Swiggy, HDFC Bank launch cards with up to ₹48,000 savings on food, shopping

Frequent users of Swiggy could soon earn significantly higher rewards on everyday spending, as Swiggy and HDFC Bank have expanded their co-branded credit card portfolio with two new variants designed for food delivery, quick commerce, travel and online shopping.

The companies have launched the Swiggy BLCK HDFC Bank Credit Card and Swiggy Ornge HDFC Bank Credit Card, which together offer cashback and partner discounts that could translate into annual savings of up to ₹48,000, depending on spending patterns.

Rewards tailored for frequent Swiggy users

The cards are aimed at users who regularly spend on food delivery, groceries, dining out, travel bookings and online shopping, integrating rewards directly into everyday digital consumption.

The Swiggy BLCK HDFC Bank Credit Card is targeted at higher-spending lifestyle users. It offers: 10% cashback on Swiggy purchases

Up to 5% cashback on entertainment, travel and e-commerce platforms

1% cashback on other transactions

Complimentary three-month Swiggy One BLCK membership For users with more routine spending needs, the Swiggy Ornge HDFC Bank Credit Card offers: 5% cashback on Swiggy and a range of everyday online categories

1% cashback on all other transactions

A 12-month Swiggy One membership Both variants also boost rewards in the 5% cashback category across partner platforms alongside Swiggy spending. Travel and shopping discounts

Cardholders will also receive instant discounts and cashback on partner platforms including Cleartrip and Nykaa. Key benefits include: Flat 19% off plus 5% cashback on hotel bookings on Cleartrip

Flat 6% off plus 5% cashback on flight bookings on Cleartrip

Flat 5% off plus 5% cashback across Nykaa apps The rewards ecosystem also extends to over 30 online platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra. Existing holders of the Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card, launched in 2023, will continue to receive cashback benefits across the Swiggy ecosystem and partner merchants. "The Swiggy HDFC Bank Credit Card was launched two years ago to make everyday spending more rewarding and convenient. As consumers spend more across lifestyle categories, they’re seeking payment solutions that deliver meaningful value. With the launch of the BLCK and Ornge cards, we’re making our co-branded card more accessible and relevant- helping users unlock greater rewards across the Swiggy ecosystem, shopping, travel, and beyond," said Phani Kishan Addepalli - Chief Growth Officer and Co-Founder, Swiggy.