Swipe more, spend less: Credit card transaction value falls 13.5% to ₹3,546

India’s credit card spending crossed nearly ₹2 lakh crore in April 2026, but beneath the headline numbers, the industry is showing clear signs of a slowdown. A new report by Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediates shows that while Indians continue swiping cards more frequently than ever before, average spending per card and transaction values are falling.

This indicates a shift toward smaller-ticket, everyday spending rather than big discretionary purchases. At the same time, the battle for market share is intensifying, with SBI Cards, Federal Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank emerging as the biggest gainers while some large private banks lose momentum.

According to the report, total credit card spends stood at ₹1.97 lakh crore in April, up 7.1% year-on-year but down 10.1% compared to March. The monthly decline was partly expected because March typically sees elevated spending linked to financial year-end payments, travel, taxes and business expenses. However, the relatively modest annual growth rate indicates that the explosive post-pandemic credit card boom may now be normalising. Average spend per card fell 10.7% month-on-month and remained broadly flat year-on-year at ₹16,512, while average transaction value dropped 13.5% annually to ₹3,546. The data suggests Indians are increasingly using credit cards for routine purchases such as food delivery, quick commerce, subscriptions and online shopping rather than only for travel, luxury shopping or large-ticket expenses.

Even as spending growth slowed, transaction activity remained strong. The industry processed around 556 million transactions during April, a 23.8% increase from a year earlier. That divergence between transaction growth and spending growth indicates consumers are swiping cards far more often but for smaller purchases each time. While HDFC Bank continues to dominate overall spending share, SBI Cards emerged as the biggest outperformer in April with 29% year-on-year growth in spends and the largest market share gains. The report attributes much of this rise to higher corporate spending. Meanwhile, smaller banks are becoming increasingly aggressive in expanding their card businesses. Federal Bank posted 51% growth in spends and a massive 133% rise in transaction volumes, largely driven by rapid card issuance. IDFC FIRST Bank also continued gaining share steadily across cards, spends and transaction growth.