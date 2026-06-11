Harvesting: When investors use gains and losses to reduce tax outgo

When you invest, the return you see is not always what you keep. A part of it may go as tax, especially when you sell investments at a profit. Tax harvesting is a way to manage this. In simple terms, it means selling investments at the right time so that you either reduce your taxable gains or use available tax-free limits better. It doesn’t increase your returns directly but it helps you keep more of what you’ve already earned.

Start with the real-life situation and the decision that follows

This usually comes up towards the end of the financial year.

You check your portfolio and notice two things:

Some investments are in profit

Some are in loss

As long as you don’t sell, these are just “on paper”. The moment you sell, they become real in the eyes of the tax system. Now the question becomes: Should you sell something now to reduce your tax?

There are two common situations:

1. Using losses to reduce tax (loss harvesting)

Let’s say:

Profit from one investment: ₹2,00,000

Loss from another: ₹50,000

If you do nothing:

Tax is calculated on ₹2,00,000

If you sell both:

Loss is adjusted

Tax is calculated on ₹1,50,000

So your tax is reduced.

2. Using tax-free limits (gain harvesting)

For some investments like equity held for over a year, there is a limit up to which gains are tax-free (up to ₹1.25 lakh in a year currently).