Harvesting: When investors use gains and losses to reduce tax outgo

When you invest, the return you see is not always what you keep. A part of it may go as tax, especially when you sell investments at a profit. Tax harvesting is a way to manage this. In simple terms, it means selling investments at the right time so that you either reduce your taxable gains or use available tax-free limits better. It doesn’t increase your returns directly but it helps you keep more of what you’ve already earned.
This usually comes up towards the end of the financial year.
As long as you don’t sell, these are just “on paper”. The moment you sell, they become real in the eyes of the tax system. Now the question becomes: Should you sell something now to reduce your tax?
So your tax is reduced.
For some investments like equity held for over a year, there is a limit up to which gains are tax-free (up to ₹1.25 lakh in a year currently).
If your gains are below this:
- You can sell and re-buy
- This “uses” the tax-free limit
- Your purchase price resets higher
If you don’t do this, the benefit for that year is lost.
Break down the options, costs, trade-offs, and steps
The idea is simple, but a few details matter before you act.
Step 1: Check your current position
Look at:
- Gains already booked during the year
- Investments currently in profit or loss
This gives you the full picture.
Step 2: Understand how losses can be used
There are basic rules:
- Short-term losses can be used against both short-term and long-term gains
- Long-term losses can be used only against long-term gains
If losses are not used, they can usually be carried forward to future years (if you file your return on time).
Step 3: Always think about the trade-offs
Before selling anything, always pause and consider:
- Costs: Brokerage, charges, and taxes may reduce the benefit
- Holding period reset: If you sell or buy again, your holding period starts fresh
- Market movement: Prices may fluctuate between selling and re-buying
- Long-term goals: A good investment should not be disturbed just for a small tax saving
Step 4: Execute everything carefully
If the numbers make sense:
- Sell the required investment
- Reinvest if needed (to maintain your portfolio)
Common mistakes
This is where most issues happen, not in the concept, but in how it is used.
- Selling strong long-term investments only for short-term tax savings
- Ignoring transaction costs
- Forgetting that the holding period resets after selling
- Waiting till the last moment and rushing decisions
What to review
- Check your gains and losses at least once or twice a year.
- Do a detailed review closer to the financial year-end.
- See if the tax benefit is meaningful after costs.
A simple checklist before you act
- Do I have gains and losses that can be adjusted?
- Will the tax savings be meaningful after costs?
- Am I making a good long-term investment?
- Does this fit my overall investment plan?
If most answers make sense, tax harvesting can be useful. If not, it’s better to stay invested.
FAQs
What should a reader do first in this situation?
Start by checking your total gains and losses for the year. This helps you see whether any adjustment is possible and whether it’s worth acting on.
Which trade-off matters most here: Liquidity, cost, risk, or convenience?
Cost and long-term impact matter the most. Saving tax is useful, but not if it affects a strong investment or adds unnecessary expenses.
What mistakes are most common when people deal with this topic?
The biggest mistake is focusing only on tax savings and ignoring the investment itself. Selling quality investments or acting in a hurry can reduce overall returns.
How often should the decision or setup be reviewed?
A yearly review is usually enough for most people, with a closer look towards the end of the financial year.