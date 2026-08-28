Tax notice after death: Can legal heirs be asked to pay the dues?

A tax notice does not automatically become valid because it has been issued by the Income Tax Department. If the taxpayer had died before a fresh proceeding was initiated, legal heirs may have grounds to challenge the notice, tax experts said.

At the same time, the death of a taxpayer does not wipe out pending tax responsibilities. Legal representatives may have to file outstanding returns, respond to proceedings and pay tax dues from the deceased person’s estate.

The distinction is important because an heir's liability is generally linked to the value of the estate inherited, rather than their own income or savings.

First check when the notice was issued The first question a legal heir should ask after receiving a notice in a deceased person's name is: Was the proceeding initiated when the taxpayer was alive? “If a proceeding was validly commenced against a taxpayer before death, it is deemed to have been taken against the legal representative and can continue from the stage it had reached,” said Rahul Charkha, partner, Economic Laws Practice, a legal firm. However, a fresh proceeding initiated after death must generally be directed against the legal representative in that capacity and within the applicable limitation period, he said. Charkha cited a case where a notice was issued on March 31, 2019, in the name and PAN of a taxpayer who had died on December 21, 2018. The Delhi High Court held that issuing the jurisdictional notice to the correct legal person was a condition for a valid reassessment.

The practical implication is that heirs should not assume that every notice has to be accepted simply because it comes from the tax department. “Succession of assets should go hand in hand with succession of tax responsibilities,” said Deepesh Chheda, partner, Dhruva Advisors. He advised families to first establish whether there are pending returns, demands, notices or assessments before distributing the estate. What if the deceased had not filed the ITR? Death does not remove the requirement to deal with the deceased taxpayer's outstanding tax affairs. Under Section 302 of the Income-tax Act, 2025, which replaced the corresponding framework under Section 159 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 from April 1, 2026, the legal representative is responsible for sums that the deceased would have been liable to pay, Charkha said.

If the taxpayer died during a financial year, the representative has to deal with the return covering the deceased's taxable income up to the date of death. The legal heir should register on the income-tax e-filing portal as the deceased taxpayer's legal representative or representative assessee. This generally requires the deceased's PAN, death certificate, the heir's PAN and proof of legal-heir status. “After registration, the heir should check the deceased person's bank statements, Form 26AS, AIS, investment details and earlier tax returns before deciding whether to file a return or respond to a notice,” said Chandni Anandan, tax expert at ClearTax. Income arising after death also needs to be considered separately. Rent, interest, dividends or capital gains generated by estate assets after the taxpayer's death may have to be reported by the estate, executor or beneficiaries, depending on how the assets are administered and distributed, Charkha said.

Do heirs have to pay tax from their own pocket? Generally, no. The legal representative’s liability is ordinarily limited to the extent to which the deceased person's estate can meet the tax liability. This means that if the deceased left assets worth Rs 20 lakh but the tax demand is Rs 30 lakh, the heir is not normally expected to pay the additional Rs 10 lakh from their personal savings. However, there is an important exception. “If tax remains unpaid and the legal representative creates a charge over, disposes of or parts with estate assets, the representative may become personally liable up to the value of those assets,” Charkha said.

Parag Jain, tax head at 1 Finance, explained the risk with an example. Suppose a taxpayer dies leaving two fixed deposits and a pending tax assessment. If the family distributes those deposits among the heirs before resolving the tax position and an Rs 8 lakh demand subsequently arises, the legal representative could face personal exposure up to the value of the estate assets already distributed. The issue, therefore, is not simply whether an heir has inherited assets, but whether those assets were distributed while a tax liability remained unresolved. What should families do before distributing the estate? Anandan recommends preparing a complete statement of the deceased person’s assets and liabilities before transferring or distributing anything. This should include property, bank deposits, shares, mutual funds, insurance proceeds, business interests, taxes, loans and other known obligations.

The practical sequence is: Register as the legal representative on the income-tax portal.

Check outstanding demands, notices, returns, Form 26AS and AIS.

Identify assessments, appeals or other proceedings already pending.

File the return for income earned by the deceased up to the date of death.

Separately account for income generated by the estate after death.

Keep sufficient funds aside for established or reasonably anticipated tax liabilities. Distribute the remaining estate only after the tax position is clear. “If the demand is disputed, the family may respond to the notice, seek rectification, file an appeal or request a stay, depending on the circumstances,” Anandan said. Do not ignore a notice addressed to the deceased Jain cited a July 2026 Allahabad High Court ruling involving Sanjay Dubey, who died in January 2024 but received a reassessment notice under Section 148 in his name in March 2025. His legal heir challenged the notice instead of simply responding to the reassessment proceedings.