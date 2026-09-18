Tax planning with parents: 6 legal ways to reduce your tax outgo

Tax planning is not always about buying another investment product before the end of the financial year. For many families, tax-saving opportunities can also arise from how genuine expenses, gifts and investments are structured between family members.

Here are six things taxpayers should know.

1. Paying parents' health insurance can reduce your taxable income

Yes, under the old tax regime.

"The premium you pay for your parents' health insurance is deductible under Section 80D, up to ₹25,000, rising to ₹50,000 if either parent is a senior citizen. This is over and above the deduction for your own family's premium," said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax.

Example Suppose Kalyan, 40, paid ₹48,000 a year towards a health insurance policy covering his 68-year-old father and mother. Since at least one parent is a senior citizen, he can potentially claim a deduction of up to ₹50,000 under Section 80D, subject to the applicable conditions. If Kalyan is in a 30% marginal tax bracket, a ₹48,000 deduction would reduce his tax liability by about ₹14,976 including 4% cess, assuming the deduction is fully usable. The important point is that Kalyan does not get ₹48,000 back. The deduction reduces his taxable income. The benefit is available under the old regime; Section 80D deductions are generally not available under the new regime.

2. Parents without health insurance can also matter for medical expenses Section 80D provides for a deduction of up to ₹50,000 for eligible medical expenditure incurred on a senior citizen parent when no premium is paid for health insurance coverage, subject to the conditions of the provision. Example Suppose Prerna's 72-year-old father does not have health insurance. During the year, she incurs ₹42,000 of eligible medical expenditure for him. If she satisfies the conditions for the deduction, she could claim ₹42,000 under the applicable Section 80D provision, rather than the ₹50,000 maximum, because her actual eligible expenditure is ₹42,000. At a 30% marginal tax rate, a ₹42,000 deduction would represent a basic tax saving of ₹12,600, before cess and other adjustments.

Taxpayers should retain the relevant medical bills and proof of payment because the deduction is based on qualifying expenditure and statutory conditions. The Income Tax Department also requires specific information when claiming Section 80D deductions. 3. Paying rent to parents can help with HRA — but only if it is genuine A salaried employee receiving HRA can potentially claim an HRA exemption when paying rent to parents, provided the statutory conditions are satisfied. Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, HRA exemption is provided under Section 14(10). The exemption is available to eligible salaried employees who receive HRA, actually pay rent and opt for the old tax regime.

"You can claim HRA exemption on rent paid to your parents, provided it's a genuine arrangement: the property should be owned by one or both parents, backed by a proper rent agreement, monthly receipts, and rent actually paid through the bank. HRA exemption is available under the old regime, and only where HRA forms part of your salary. Remember the flip side: the rent is taxable income in your parents' hands," said ClearTax's Gupta. Example Suppose Arjun lives with his parents in Delhi. His annual basic salary is ₹7.5 lakh, his annual HRA is ₹3.75 lakh, and he pays his parents ₹20,000 a month, or ₹2.4 lakh a year, as rent.

Under the HRA formula, the exemption is the least of: actual HRA received;

50% of salary for an applicable metropolitan city;

rent paid minus 10% of salary. In Arjun's case: HRA received = ₹3.75 lakh 50% of basic salary = ₹3.75 lakh Rent paid minus 10% of basic salary = ₹2.40 lakh − ₹75,000 = ₹1.65 lakh Therefore, the eligible HRA exemption would be ₹1.65 lakh, assuming all other conditions are met. This does not mean Arjun receives ₹1.65 lakh from the government. The amount is excluded from taxable salary under the HRA rules. 4. What happens to the rent received by the parents? The rent is not simply tax-free for the parents.

Rental income received by the parents is generally taxable in their hands as income from house property, subject to the applicable deductions. ClearTax noted that parents can generally claim the 30% standard deduction applicable to house-property income, subject to the rules. For example, if Arjun pays his parents ₹2.4 lakh a year, and they are eligible for the 30% standard deduction, ₹72,000 would represent that standard deduction and the balance would be ₹1.68 lakh before considering other applicable factors. So the family should look at both sides of the transaction — Arjun's HRA benefit and his parents' tax position. 5. Gifting money to parents is generally not taxable for the parent

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, money received from a relative is excluded from the gift-tax provision that otherwise applies to certain gifts received without consideration. The definition of relative includes a person's lineal ascendants and descendants — which includes parents. The Income Tax Department's guidance on gifts similarly stated that monetary gifts received from relatives are not charged to tax and specifically includes lineal ascendants in the definition of relative. "Money given to parents is a gift to a specified relative, which is fully exempt in the recipient's hands, so your parents pay no tax on receiving it. You can't claim a deduction for it either, because gifting is simply an application of your own already-taxed income, not an expense," said Gupta.

Example Suppose Rohan gifts ₹5 lakh to his mother. The ₹5 lakh gift itself would generally not be taxable in his mother's hands because she is his relative under the applicable definition. However, Rohan does not receive a ₹5 lakh deduction merely for making the gift. The gift provision deals with the taxability of the recipient; it does not create a deduction for the donor. 6. What if the parent invests the gifted money? This is where the distinction between the gift itself and the income generated from the gift becomes important. If a parent genuinely receives the money as a gift and subsequently invests that money, the tax treatment of the resulting investment income is determined in accordance with the rules applicable to that income and the parent.

"Once the money is genuinely your parents', any income it earns is taxed in their hands, and no clubbing provisions apply. This is precisely why gifting to parents in a lower tax bracket can be tax-efficient for the family as a whole," said Gupta. Example Suppose Upasana gifts her father ₹10 lakh. Her father puts the money into an investment and earns ₹70,000 of income during the year. The ₹10 lakh gift is generally not taxable merely because it was received from Upasana, because a parent falls within the statutory definition of relative. The ₹70,000 subsequently generated by the investment is a separate tax question and would generally have to be considered in the father's tax computation according to the nature of the investment and applicable provisions.

This is why families should distinguish between tax treatment of the original gift and tax treatment of income subsequently generated from that money. Can my parents' investments be structured differently from mine? There are legitimate ways for families to structure financial transactions involving parents, but the tax benefit depends on the actual transaction, ownership, documentation and tax regime. "Yes, and they usually should be, though this is a planning point rather than a tax rule. A younger investor can take on more risk for growth, while parents' portfolios are generally better weighted towards stability and regular income. The tax treatment of each investment stays the same regardless of who holds it," said Gupta.