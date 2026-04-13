TDS, TCS changes in new tax year: What shifts for NRIs, investors, travel

The new financial year has brought into force a series of changes to tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS) rules from April 1, 2026, aimed at making tax collection more predictable and less cumbersome for individuals.

The reforms span foreign remittances, property transactions, and investment income, with a clear focus on lowering upfront tax burden and simplifying compliance.

Lower TCS to ease cash flow pressure

A key change is the move to a uniform 2 per cent TCS rate across most foreign remittances and overseas tour spends.

“The move toward a uniform 2 per cent TCS significantly reduces the upfront tax burden… allowing individuals to better plan cash flows without waiting for refunds,” said Niyati Shah, chartered accountant and vertical head – personal tax at 1 Finance. She added that earlier higher rates often created liquidity stress for families funding education abroad.

Echoing this, Kunal Savani, partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, noted that the earlier regime, where TCS could go up to 20 per cent, led to “significant upfront cash flow blockage”, especially for travel and self-funded education. The lower rate, he said, improves budgeting certainty and reduces reliance on refunds. ALSO READ: TRACES revamp explained: What changes for TDS, TCS and property buyers Tushar Kumar, advocate, Supreme Court of India, framed the shift more structurally: “The substantial reduction from earlier peak rates alleviates the immediate cash-flow burden… rendering legitimate foreign expenditure more frictionless.” However, he cautioned that TCS remains an advance tax, with refunds still locking in capital temporarily.

Property deals with NRIs get simpler Another major relief is for resident buyers purchasing property from non-resident Indians (NRIs). From October 1, 2026, buyers will no longer need a tax deduction account number (TAN); PAN will suffice. Shah said the earlier requirement forced even one-time buyers into “complex processes of TAN applications, TDS deductions, filing returns, and issuing certificates,” increasing dependence on intermediaries. Savani described the change as eliminating “procedural hassle, faster deal execution and reduced risk of non-compliance,” making such transactions more straightforward. Kumar added that the move could “enhance transactional efficiency and deepen market participation,” particularly in urban markets with high NRI ownership, though the obligation to deduct correct TDS remains unchanged.

Vishwanathan Iyer, senior associate professor of finance at Great Lakes, Chennai, underlined this nuance: “This is only a procedural simplification. The obligation to deduct and deposit TDS remains fully intact.” Fewer forms for small investors For retail investors, the introduction of a single TDS non-deduction declaration is expected to reduce paperwork. “Earlier, individuals had to submit separate declarations to each payer… creating duplication and a higher risk of missed submissions,” said Shah. The new system allows a consolidated declaration recognised across institutions, improving consistency and reducing errors. Iyer called the move “directionally positive,” particularly for investors with multiple income streams, though he cautioned that it works best within the depository ecosystem and is not a universal solution.

Kumar added that the reform’s success depends on “seamless data integration” across institutions; otherwise, mismatches may persist. Snapshot: Key changes at a glance Foreign remittances (LRS) Before: Up to 20 per cent TCS in some cases After: Flat 2 per cent TCS Overseas tour packages Before: 5 per cent–20 per cent TCS After: 2 per cent TCS NRI property purchase Before: TAN mandatory After: PAN sufficient TDS declarations Before: Multiple forms across institutions After: Single consolidated declaration (All changes effective FY 2026-27 unless specified) Compliance risks remain Despite simplification, experts warn against complacency. “One common mistake is assuming that lower TCS rates eliminate tax liability, TCS is only a collection mechanism,” Shah said, stressing the need to reconcile credits in tax returns.