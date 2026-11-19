Telangana plans to extend life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to 10 million families under the proposed Indiramma Family Insurance scheme, with application process starting on Thursday. The initiative aims to bring several existing insurance programmes run by different departments under a single umbrella, while increasing the life insurance benefit available to eligible families.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the application process at a public meeting in Siddipet, according to a government press release.

The scheme is expected to increase the life insurance cover available under existing government programmes, which currently provide benefits of up to Rs 2 lakh, while retaining accident insurance benefits already offered under various schemes.

What will the Indiramma Family Insurance scheme offer? The proposed scheme will provide life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to eligible families across Telangana. The state government intends to consolidate insurance programmes administered by different departments to make coverage more streamlined. During a review meeting with officials, Reddy directed them to ensure that no beneficiary currently receiving insurance protection under a government scheme is excluded during the consolidation process. Officials informed the chief minister that existing schemes provide life insurance cover of up to Rs 2 lakh and accidental insurance cover of up to Rs 10 lakh. The proposed initiative seeks to increase the life insurance benefit to Rs 5 lakh, while preserving existing accidental insurance protection.

The final eligibility conditions, application requirements and claim procedures will need to be checked once the government releases the detailed scheme guidelines. Why does the proposed insurance cover matter? Life insurance can help a household manage financial obligations after the death of its earning member. A payout can help cover everyday expenses, outstanding loans, children's education costs and other financial commitments. For lower-income households, access to insurance through a government programme can reduce the need to depend on borrowing or sell assets following the loss of an earning member. However, the actual benefit will depend on the scheme's eligibility conditions, the insured person's status and the claim process. Families should also understand whether the cover applies to a particular individual or is linked to household-level eligibility.